WINE PLAY to Receive Industry Readings in New York
The play will be directed by Evan Michael Woods and features Dan Domingues, Olivia Stevenson, Nick Ong, and Nelson.
Wine Play, a new play by playwright and sommelier Dani Nelson, will have its first New York reading in two invited industry presentations at the Dramatists Guild Foundation on Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 PM and Thursday, October 29 at 3:00 PM. Seating is limited and by RSVP only.
Wine Play is a collection of five darkly funny scenes for four actors, tracing wine from grapes to glass through stories of love, sex, heartbreak, and revenge. From a moonlit vineyard to a twisted blind tasting, each scene offers a new glass and a new way to reveal ourselves, or help us forget. The reading is paired with five wines, each chosen to accompany one of the five scenes, so the audience tastes its way through the play.
The readings are directed by Evan Michael Woods, with Spencer Sher as general manager. The cast features Dan Domingues, Olivia Stevenson, Nick Ong, and Dani Nelson.
This is the first public New York reading of Wine Play. The play was workshopped at Fresh Ground Pepper's BRB Retreat and the Women Playwrights Circle at Speranza, and is a semifinalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference and a finalist for the Wild Imaginings Epiphanies Festival.
Readings
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Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 6:30 PM
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Thursday, October 29, 2026, 3:00 PM
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The Music Hall at the Dramatists Guild Foundation, 520 8th Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY
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Wine is served throughout; guests must be 21 or older.
RSVP: Seating is limited. Request a seat at https://wineplaynyc.com/rsvp; the team confirms by email. Press and industry inquiries to Spencer Sher at spencersherproductions@gmail.com.
About Dani Nelson
Dani Nelson is a NYC-based actor and playwright. She has been a semifinalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the Seven Devils Playwriting Conference, and a finalist for the Wild Imaginings Epiphanies Festival. Her play April is Over received 5 stars at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (C Venues). Dani is an Alumna of the Fresh Ground Pepper BRB Retreat, the Women's Playwrights Circle at Speranza and her poetry appears in the anthology Wild Gods: The Ecstatic in Contemporary American Poetry and Prose by New Rivers Press.
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