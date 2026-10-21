Robbie Fairchild Reveals He Was Drugged at a Club, Awoke With '2 Skull Fractures' 4 Years Ago

Robbie Fairchild is looking back on his road to recovery after he was hospitalized for several days following being roofied at a club in Brooklyn. Calling it an "eerie day" at the four year mark, the dancer and actor revealed that he missed his debut at the Met while unconscious at the hospital.

"I was roofied at a club in Brooklyn and woke up in the hospital 8 days later with 2 skull fractures, brain hemorrhaging and brain bleeding," he shared in an Instagram post. "Apparently the first time I said anything of any sense was, 'I gotta go! I have a show!' What I didn’t know was that my debut at the Met was 7 days ago."

He went on to share that they thought he was having stroke while in recovery, with his sister notifying his friends that "things were looking really scary" just before he woke up.

"She texted, 'I’m not religious but Robbie really needs you. Send your healing thoughts.' I woke up 30 minutes later. We are all connected. We need each other in this life."

He went on to credit neurologist Teena Shetty for saving his life, ending the post with a reminder to stay safe while out drinking.

"I was having a lit night until I wasn’t. Be careful out there. Don’t ever leave your drink unattended. Be with people you trust to see you through til the end of the night. And have a sister who would drop anything to be there for you and rush you to the hospital."

Fairchild is best known for originating the role Jerry Mulligan in the musical An American in Paris, and as Munkustrap in the 2019 film Cats. He was a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet.

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