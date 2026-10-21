Exclusive: Signature Theatre's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE Cast Sings 'The Show Must Go On'
The performance features Erin Driscoll, Callum Francis, Deema Turkomani and the show's band.
Signature Theatre's cast of ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE sings "The Show Must Go On" from the upcoming regional premiere of Adam Gwon's latest musical. Watch the exclusive video now, featuring Erin Driscoll, Callum Francis, Deema Turkomani and the show's band.
The production runs through December 20, the show is centered on embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art. Marking the musical's regional premiere, it is directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Marika Countouris.
The cast, as previously announced by Signature Theatre, includes Erin Driscoll as Dede, Callum Francis as Michael, Kyle Sherman as Ricky and Deema Turkomani as Sam, with Sydne Lyons and Christian Montgomery serving as understudies. The creative team includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting design by Max Doolittle and sound design by Eric Norris.
All the World's a Stage is moving new musical about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art by one of contemporary musical theater's most exciting voices, Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off). In 1996, a closeted high school math teacher agrees to mentor a student for a theater competition. Both outsiders in their small-town community, their exploration of Angels in America unsettles the town's delicate balance, and the vise of intolerance begins to tighten, twisting their lives in unexpected ways. This deeply human tale, with an expressive score, is a rallying cry for authenticity and a touching tribute to all the teachers whose selfless courage uplifts and changes us all.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.