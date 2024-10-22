Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 22, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, October 23

Left On Tenth opens on Broadway

Death Becomes Her begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, October 24

Romeo + Juliet opens on Broadway

Sunday, October 27

Job closes on Broadway

Sarah Snook In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY To Open At The Music Box Theatre In 2025

by A.A. Cristi

Sarah Snook, an Olivier and Emmy Award winner, will star in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY which has officially set its Broadway dates and theatre and will open on March 27, 2025, at the Music Box Theatre. . (more...)

Photos: Backstage at SUNSET BOULEVARD Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos from opening night here! . (more...)

Photos: CAA's Joe Machota Receives Portrait at Sardi's

by Bruce Glikas

Head of CAA’s theater department Joe Machota recently received his portrait at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. Check out photos here! . (more...)

Idina Menzel and More Will Receive National Medal of Arts

by Stephi Wild

Idina Menzel and more will receive a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony today, October 21. Among the other recipients are Eva Longoria, Missy Elliott, Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, Queen Latifah, and more.. (more...)

Starbucks to Release Exclusive WICKED Drinks & Themed Merchandise

by Josh Sharpe

It's thrillifying...and delicious! Starbucks is partnering with Universal Pictures to release new, exclusive handcrafted beverages to coincide with the upcoming Wicked movie. The coffee giant will also release new merchandise, such as themed drinkware and Oz-inspired Starbucks Cards.. (more...)

DEATH BECOMES HER Digital Lottery And Rush Policies Announced

by A.A. Cristi

DEATH BECOMES HER, which begins performances this Wednesday, October 23, 2024, announces its Digital Lottery and Rush Policy for the new musical comedy. . (more...)

Kerry Butler and Santino Fontana Will Lead Industry Reading of THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION

by Stephi Wild

Kerry Butler and Santino Fontana will lead an upcoming industry reading of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation.. (more...)

LIFE OF PI North American Tour Reveals Full Cast

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The cast has been revealed for the US tour of LIFE OF PI. Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel is a worldwide phenomenon that will now tour across the US. See what cities the tour is coming to and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

