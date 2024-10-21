News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kerry Butler and Santino Fontana Will Lead Industry Reading of THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION

The readings will take place Thursday, October 24th at 3pm and Friday, October 25th at 3pm.

By: Oct. 21, 2024
Kerry Butler and Santino Fontana will lead an upcoming industry reading of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation.

Producers Ken Davenport and Sandi Moran and co-producers Jonathan & Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Matt Salloway, Scott Abrams, and TBD Theatricals will present the invitation only reading.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Santino Fontana and Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Clark and Ellen Griswold, the iconic characters from the classic Warner Bros. films. The reading will also feature Alan H. Green and Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen

The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation features book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer & Steve Rosen, direction by Donna Feore, with musical direction and arrangements by Greg Anthony Rassen.

 The readings will take place Thursday, October 24th at 3pm and Friday, October 25th at 3pm.




