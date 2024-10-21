LIFE OF PI North American Tour Reveals Full Cast

The tour will open at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, Maryland on December 10th, 2024.
The cast has been revealed for the US tour of LIFE OF PI. Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel is a worldwide phenomenon that will now tour across the US, opening at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, Maryland on December 10th, 2024.
Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the International Booker Prize (formerly Man Booker Prize) which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide – LIFE OF PI is a breath-taking theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.
Leading the production is powerhouse actor Taha Mandviwala as Pi, supported by a dynamic company including Jessica Angleskhan, Alan Ariano, Pragun Bhardwaj, Ben Durocher, Emmanuel Elpenord, Shiloh Goodin, Anna Leigh Gortner, Austin Wong Harper, Rishi Jaiswal, Toussaint Jeanlouis, Mi Kang, Intae Kim, Sharayu Mahale, Sinclair Mitchell, Maya Rangulu, Betsy Rosen, Anna Vomáčka, Sorab Wadia & Savidu Geevaratne.
LIFE OF PI is originally Directed by Max Webster, with the Tour Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, Set and Costume Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Tim Hatley. The production features Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, with Puppetry and Movement Direction by Finn Caldwell, supported by the Global Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction of Scarlet Wilderink with US Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction by Jon Hoche and US Assistant Puppetry and Movement Direction by Betsy Rosen. Lighting Design is by Tony Award winner Tim Lutkin and Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Tony Award Winner Carolyn Downing, Video and Animation Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Hair and Wig Design by David Brian Brown, Original Music Composed by Andrew T. Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, and Casting by Duncan Stewart and Patrick Maravilla with ARC Casting.
For the US tour, the team includes Associate Puppet Designer Caroline Bowman, Associate Scenic Designer Ross Edwards, Associate Costume Designer Robin L. McGee, Associate Hair and Wig Designer Meg Murphy, Associate Lighting Designer Paul Toben and Tim Reed, Associate Sound Designer Sam Clarkson and Elliott Williams with Sound Quiet Time, Associate Video and Animation Designer Brad Peterson with Dan Trenchard, Fight Direction from Rod Kinter and Puppet Captain Betsy Rosen.
The LIFE OF PI US tour Stage Management team is led by Kelsey Tippins with Matthew Brooks and Fouad Hassan, with Resident Director Jon Hoche. The Company Management team is Katie Cortez and Frank Deming II.
Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, the Broadway and West End sensation LIFE OF PI creates a visually stunning journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy. Martel’s extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world combined with Chakrabarti’s brilliantly staged story speaks to every generation.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.
Dec 7 - Dec 14 2024
Hippodrome Theatre
Dec 17 - Jan 5 2025
Eisenhower
Jan 7 - Jan 26 2025
Playhouse Square
Jan 28 - Feb 2 2025
Benedum Center
Feb 4 - Feb 9 2025
Aronoff Center
Feb 11 - Feb 16 2025
PPAC
Feb 18 - Feb 23 2025
Proctors
Feb 25 - Mar 2 2025
DMPA
Mar 4 - Mar 9 2025
Orpheum Theatre
Mar 11 - Mar 16 2025
Wharton Center
Mar 18 - Mar 30 2025
Denver Center
Apr 1 - Apr 6 2025
Eccles Theater
Apr 8 - Apr 13 2025
Keller Auditorium
Apr 15 - Apr 20 2025
Paramount Theatre
May 7 - Jun 1 2025
Ahmanson
Jun 3 - Jun 15 2025
Segerstrom Hall
Jun 17 - Jun 22 2025
ASU Gammage
Jul 8 - Jul 13 2025
Peace Center
Jul 15 - Jul 27 2025
Academy of Music
Jul 29 - Aug 3 2025
Belk Theater
Aug 5 - Aug 17 2025
Winspear Opera House
Aug 19 - Aug 24 2025
The Hobby Center
