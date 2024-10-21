LIFE OF PI North American Tour Reveals Full Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for the US tour of LIFE OF PI. Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel is a worldwide phenomenon that will now tour across the US, opening at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, Maryland on December 10th, 2024.



Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the International Booker Prize (formerly Man Booker Prize) which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide – LIFE OF PI is a breath-taking theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.



Leading the production is powerhouse actor Taha Mandviwala as Pi, supported by a dynamic company including Jessica Angleskhan, Alan Ariano, Pragun Bhardwaj, Ben Durocher, Emmanuel Elpenord, Shiloh Goodin, Anna Leigh Gortner, Austin Wong Harper, Rishi Jaiswal, Toussaint Jeanlouis, Mi Kang, Intae Kim, Sharayu Mahale, Sinclair Mitchell, Maya Rangulu, Betsy Rosen, Anna Vomáčka, Sorab Wadia & Savidu Geevaratne.



LIFE OF PI is originally Directed by Max Webster, with the Tour Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, Set and Costume Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Tim Hatley. The production features Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, with Puppetry and Movement Direction by Finn Caldwell, supported by the Global Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction of Scarlet Wilderink with US Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction by Jon Hoche and US Assistant Puppetry and Movement Direction by Betsy Rosen. Lighting Design is by Tony Award winner Tim Lutkin and Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Tony Award Winner Carolyn Downing, Video and Animation Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Hair and Wig Design by David Brian Brown, Original Music Composed by Andrew T. Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, and Casting by Duncan Stewart and Patrick Maravilla with ARC Casting.



For the US tour, the team includes Associate Puppet Designer Caroline Bowman, Associate Scenic Designer Ross Edwards, Associate Costume Designer Robin L. McGee, Associate Hair and Wig Designer Meg Murphy, Associate Lighting Designer Paul Toben and Tim Reed, Associate Sound Designer Sam Clarkson and Elliott Williams with Sound Quiet Time, Associate Video and Animation Designer Brad Peterson with Dan Trenchard, Fight Direction from Rod Kinter and Puppet Captain Betsy Rosen.

The LIFE OF PI US tour Stage Management team is led by Kelsey Tippins with Matthew Brooks and Fouad Hassan, with Resident Director Jon Hoche. The Company Management team is Katie Cortez and Frank Deming II.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, the Broadway and West End sensation LIFE OF PI creates a visually stunning journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy. Martel’s extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world combined with Chakrabarti’s brilliantly staged story speaks to every generation.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

BALTIMORE, MD

Dec 7 - Dec 14 2024

Hippodrome Theatre

WASHINGTON, DC

Dec 17 - Jan 5 2025

Eisenhower

CLEVELAND, OH

Jan 7 - Jan 26 2025

Playhouse Square

PITTSBURGH, PA

Jan 28 - Feb 2 2025

Benedum Center

CINCINNATI, OH

Feb 4 - Feb 9 2025

Aronoff Center

PROVIDENCE, RI

Feb 11 - Feb 16 2025

PPAC

SCHENECTADY, NY

Feb 18 - Feb 23 2025

Proctors

DES MOINES, IA

Feb 25 - Mar 2 2025

DMPA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Mar 4 - Mar 9 2025

Orpheum Theatre

EAST LANSING, MI

Mar 11 - Mar 16 2025

Wharton Center

DENVER, CO

Mar 18 - Mar 30 2025

Denver Center

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Apr 1 - Apr 6 2025

Eccles Theater

PORTLAND, OR

Apr 8 - Apr 13 2025

Keller Auditorium

SEATTLE, WA

Apr 15 - Apr 20 2025

Paramount Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CA

May 7 - Jun 1 2025

Ahmanson

COSTA MESA, CA

Jun 3 - Jun 15 2025

Segerstrom Hall

TEMPE, AZ

Jun 17 - Jun 22 2025

ASU Gammage

GREENVILLE, SC

Jul 8 - Jul 13 2025

Peace Center

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Jul 15 - Jul 27 2025

Academy of Music

CHARLOTTE, NC

Jul 29 - Aug 3 2025

Belk Theater

DALLAS, TX

Aug 5 - Aug 17 2025

Winspear Opera House

HOUSTON, TX

Aug 19 - Aug 24 2025

The Hobby Center

