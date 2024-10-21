News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: CAA's Joe Machota Receives Portrait at Sardi's

The unveiling took place on October 17.

By: Oct. 21, 2024
Head of CAA’s theater department Joe Machota recently received his portrait at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. Check out photos below!

Machota has served with CAA for nearly 20 years, having been with the company since 2005 and became the head of the theater department in 2013. Machota serves as a CAA board member and also helped found the agent’s LGBTQ+ Alliance. 

CAA represents many of theatre’s most important voices, including Pulitzer Prize-, Tony Award-, and Academy Award-winning writers, composers, and directors, as well as the industry’s most acclaimed actors, designers, choreographers, and producers. CAA clients create hit shows running on Broadway, London’s West End, throughout the U.S. and around the world.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Scarlett Johansson and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Scott Wittman, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Marc Shaiman

Team CAA: Di Glazer, John MacGregor, Olivier Sultan, Ally Shuster, Sam Barickman, Joe Machota, Kevin Lin, Jack Upton, Kennedy Woodard, Jason Cooper, George Lane and Aaron Klein

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jason Weinberg

Marc Shaiman and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Jim Parsons and Sutton Foster

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Susan Stroman

Marc Shaiman, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Mirabal

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Robert E. Wankel

Jim Parsons, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Sutton Foster and Susan Stroman

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Rick Elice

Sutton Foster, Susan Stroman and Rob Ashford

Bernard Telsey, Schele Williams and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Mark Consuelos

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jason Robert Brown

Greg Berlanti, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Robbie Rogers

Jim Parsons, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Sutton Foster

John MacGregor and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Judy Craymer, Robert E. Wankel and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Judy Craymer and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

David Leveaux, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Susan Bristow

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Neil Patrick Harris and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Graham Campbell

Tony Marion, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Max von Essen

Zoey Deutch and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Zoey Deutch and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Zoey Deutch, Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jamie Lloyd

Tony Marion and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Rob Ashford

Emily Gerson Saines and David Leveaux

Micaela Diamond, Neil Patrick Harris and Ben Platt

Michael Arden and Max von Essen

Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd

Jordan Tannahill and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Ben Platt, Michael Arden and Micaela Diamond

Bruce Cohen and Jason Weinberg

Devin Keudell, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Susan Bristow

Chip Sullivan and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Nicole Scherzinger

Michael Russell and husband CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Michael Russell and husband CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Michael Russell

John MacGregor

Judy Craymer

Marc Shaiman

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Christian Borle and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Kenny Leon and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jason Weinberg

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and husband Michael Russell

David Leveaux, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Michael Arden and Kenny Leon

Robert E. Wankel, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

George Lane and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

George Lane and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

George Lane and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Emily Gerson Saines and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd

Scarlett Johansson and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Skye Mattox

Lear deBessonet and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Jim Parsons, Sutton Foster and Kenny Leon

Jenny Gersten and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota

Graham Campbell and Jason Weinberg

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Aaron Klein

Joe Machota Caricature




