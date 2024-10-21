Photos: CAA's Joe Machota Receives Portrait at Sardi's

The unveiling took place on October 17.
Head of CAA’s theater department Joe Machota recently received his portrait at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. Check out photos below!
Machota has served with CAA for nearly 20 years, having been with the company since 2005 and became the head of the theater department in 2013. Machota serves as a CAA board member and also helped found the agent’s LGBTQ+ Alliance.
CAA represents many of theatre’s most important voices, including Pulitzer Prize-, Tony Award-, and Academy Award-winning writers, composers, and directors, as well as the industry’s most acclaimed actors, designers, choreographers, and producers. CAA clients create hit shows running on Broadway, London’s West End, throughout the U.S. and around the world.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Scarlett Johansson and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Scott Wittman, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Marc Shaiman
Team CAA: Di Glazer, John MacGregor, Olivier Sultan, Ally Shuster, Sam Barickman, Joe Machota, Kevin Lin, Jack Upton, Kennedy Woodard, Jason Cooper, George Lane and Aaron Klein
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jason Weinberg
Marc Shaiman and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Susan Stroman
Marc Shaiman, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Mirabal
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Robert E. Wankel
Jim Parsons, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Sutton Foster and Susan Stroman
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Rick Elice
Sutton Foster, Susan Stroman and Rob Ashford
Scott Wittman, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Marc Shaiman
Bernard Telsey, Schele Williams and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Mark Consuelos
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jason Robert Brown
Greg Berlanti, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Robbie Rogers
Jim Parsons, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Sutton Foster
John MacGregor and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Judy Craymer, Robert E. Wankel and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Judy Craymer and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
David Leveaux, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Susan Bristow
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Neil Patrick Harris and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Graham Campbell
Tony Marion, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Max von Essen
Zoey Deutch and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Zoey Deutch and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Zoey Deutch, Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jamie Lloyd
Tony Marion and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Rob Ashford
Emily Gerson Saines and David Leveaux
Micaela Diamond, Neil Patrick Harris and Ben Platt
Michael Arden and Max von Essen
Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd
Jordan Tannahill and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Ben Platt, Michael Arden and Micaela Diamond
Bruce Cohen and Jason Weinberg
Devin Keudell, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Susan Bristow
Chip Sullivan and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Nicole Scherzinger
Michael Russell and husband CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
John MacGregor
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Christian Borle and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Kenny Leon and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Jason Weinberg
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and husband Michael Russell
David Leveaux, CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Michael Arden and Kenny Leon
Robert E. Wankel, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
George Lane and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Emily Gerson Saines and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lloyd
Scarlett Johansson and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Skye Mattox
Lear deBessonet and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Jim Parsons, Sutton Foster and Kenny Leon
Jenny Gersten and CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota
Graham Campbell and Jason Weinberg
CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota and Aaron Klein
Joe Machota Caricature
