Photos: CAA's Joe Machota Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Head of CAA’s theater department Joe Machota recently received his portrait at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. Check out photos below!

Machota has served with CAA for nearly 20 years, having been with the company since 2005 and became the head of the theater department in 2013. Machota serves as a CAA board member and also helped found the agent’s LGBTQ+ Alliance.

CAA represents many of theatre’s most important voices, including Pulitzer Prize-, Tony Award-, and Academy Award-winning writers, composers, and directors, as well as the industry’s most acclaimed actors, designers, choreographers, and producers. CAA clients create hit shows running on Broadway, London’s West End, throughout the U.S. and around the world.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas