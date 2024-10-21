Starbucks to Release Exclusive WICKED Drinks & Themed Merchandise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's thrillifying...and delicious! Starbucks is partnering with Universal Pictures to release new, exclusive handcrafted beverages to coincide with the upcoming Wicked movie. The coffee giant will also release new merchandise, such as themed drinkware and Oz-inspired Starbucks Cards.

Beginning Tuesday, October 22, Wicked fans can head to Starbucks to try two new beverages themed to the film. First up is Glinda's Pink Potion, a pink drink.

This new creation features a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage hand-shaken with creamy coconut milk, ice and a scoop of real, freeze-dried dragonfruit. Topped with silky-smooth nondairy strawberry cold foam, the drink is finished with an Oz-dusting of magic (colorful candy sprinkles).

Also available is Elphaba's Cold Brew. This drink features Starbucks Cold Brew, a custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold, handcrafted in small batches daily, for a super-smooth flavor. The Cold Brew is sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with silky-smooth nondairy matcha cold foam and colorful green candy sprinkles for an Oz-dusting of magic.

For those interested in Wicked drinkware, Starbucks will drop a selection of cold cups, tumblers, keychains, and more on November 7. The lineups are themed to Glinda, Elphaba, and the Emerald City itself. They will also release three mugs as part of their Discovery Series, featuring the Ozian locations of Munchkinland, Emerald City and Shiz University. These will be available for purchase individually as 14 oz ceramic mugs or as a set of three 2 oz demi mugs, exclusively at Universal Theme parks in the U.S. Click HERE for the full lineup and pricing. Take a look at photos from the collection below!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.