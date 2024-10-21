Idina Menzel and More Will Recieve National Medal of Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idina Menzel and more will receive a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony today, October 21. Among the other recipients are Eva Longoria, Missy Elliott, Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, Queen Latifah, and more.

President Joe Biden will present the 2022 and 2023 National Medals of Arts in conjunction with the National Humanities Medals in a private ceremony at the White House. This will be followed by a reception at 5:30 p.m. ET with remarks by President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, and National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo). The remarks will be live streamed at www.whitehouse.gov/live.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government. It is awarded by the president of the United States to individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.

2022 National Medal of Arts recipients:

Ruth Asawa (posthumous), artist

Randy A. Batista, photographer

Clyde Butcher, landscape photographer

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, museum and education center

Melissa "Missy" Elliott, artist and producer

Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez, musician

Eva Longoria, actress, director, and philanthropist

Idina Menzel, actress and singer

Herbert I. Ohta, musician

Bruce Sagan, arts leader

Carrie Mae Weems, visual artist

2023 National Medal of Arts recipients:

The 2022 and 2023 National Humanities Medals will be presented at the same ceremony. Among the recipients are Roz Chast, Joy Harjo, Juan Felipe Herrera, and the organization Appalshop.

The National Endowment for the Arts manages the nomination process on behalf of the White House. Each year, the NEA seeks nominations from individuals and organizations across the country. The National Council on the Arts, the NEA’s presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed advisory body, reviews the nominations and provides recommendations to the President, who selects the recipients.