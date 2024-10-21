Sarah Snook In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY To Open At The Music Box Theatre In 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The critically acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and adapted and directed by Kip Williams, will open Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street). Previews will begin Monday, March 10, 2025. The Picture of Dorian Gray will play a strictly limited engagement for 14 weeks.

The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London's West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde's only novel.

Wilde's timeless text is revolutionized by Williams' celebrated collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theater through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each vividly portrayed by Snook. Marking her hotly anticipated Broadway debut following her critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-winning performance in the London premiere production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Australian star Sarah Snook reprises her searing performance of all the characters in the production.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in hit series “Succession,” a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession's four seasons she received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award.

Enrapturing audiences, the celebrated world premiere season in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. In London The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell.

Williams' interpretation of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st-century society's narcissistic obsession with youth.

Adapter and Director, Kip Williams said,“I could not be more thrilled to have found a home for The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Music Box Theatre. Its stunning design makes it the perfect venue for our show, and I extend my great thanks to The Shubert Organization for the honor of presenting Dorian in a space that has celebrated so many remarkable productions. I eagerly anticipate the moment when audiences can experience this new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's extraordinary story in such an exquisite theatre.”

“We are delighted to be calling the Music Box Theatre our home for The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Michael Cassel, producer of the Broadway production said. “This stunning theater, home to so many legendary plays and musicals over its 103-year history will enhance the production's unique storytelling, allowing us to share this timeless tale in an extraordinary, resonant setting.”

Set and Costume Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, Video Design by David Bergman and Eryn Jean Norvill as Dramaturg & Creative Associate.