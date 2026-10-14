Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2026 - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Begins Rehearsals for Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! Here's what you need to know from BroadwayWorld as you start your day:

On The Front Page: Broadway's box office soared 27% to $35.3 million for the week ending 10/11/26, while RHOSLC star Heather Gay shared her theater kid confessions, and Much Ado About Nothing began rehearsals with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

Exclusive: We have your first look at photos from The Wiz's new North American tour.

Must Watch: Check out the Gilded Age season four trailer, a new trailer for the Heathers UK tour, and a clip from The Heart.

Industry Highlights: Oh, Mary! broke the Lyceum Theatre record with Bowen Yang, Heathers The Musical set a house record at New World Stages, and Alicia Keys partnered with Ovation Rights on Hell's Kitchen's future.

And Much More: Three Days of Rain is coming to Broadway, Rosie O'Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth are teaming up for a new musical reading, and BroadwayWorld's My Shows app just got a major update.