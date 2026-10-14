Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2026 - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Begins Rehearsals for Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Here's what you need to know from BroadwayWorld as you start your day:
On The Front Page: Broadway's box office soared 27% to $35.3 million for the week ending 10/11/26, while RHOSLC star Heather Gay shared her theater kid confessions, and Much Ado About Nothing began rehearsals with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.
Exclusive: We have your first look at photos from The Wiz's new North American tour.
Must Watch: Check out the Gilded Age season four trailer, a new trailer for the Heathers UK tour, and a clip from The Heart.
Industry Highlights: Oh, Mary! broke the Lyceum Theatre record with Bowen Yang, Heathers The Musical set a house record at New World Stages, and Alicia Keys partnered with Ovation Rights on Hell's Kitchen's future.
And Much More: Three Days of Rain is coming to Broadway, Rosie O'Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth are teaming up for a new musical reading, and BroadwayWorld's My Shows app just got a major update.
|Coming Up
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen opens at The Culture Club
Sunday, October 18
Other Desert Cities opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/11/26 - Box Office Soars 27% to $35.3 Million
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/11/2026.
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Heather Gay's Confessions of a Theatre Kid: 'RHOSLC' Star on Playing Piano, SOUTH PACIFIC & More
While Heather Gay's performance on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale may have rivaled a Shakespeare drama, she's been used to the spotlight long before the hit Bravo series.
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Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Begins Rehearsals for Broadway
Rehearsals are underway as Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd announces complete casting for his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell in her Broadway debut as ‘Beatrice.’
|Exclusive
by Chloe Rabinowitz
THE WIZ is continuing to make its way across the country, bringing the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical from coast to coast, and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at new production photos!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: HBO Debuts THE GILDED AGE Season Four Trailer
by Michael Major
HBO has released the video trailer for season four of The Gilded Age, packed with appearances from Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more.. (more...)
|Video: Gerardine Sacdalan, Louis Hearsey, and More in New Trailer For HEATHERS UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released from the UK and Ireland tour of Heathers the Musical. Learn more about the touring production and check out the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Watch 'Keep Up' from THE HEART
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies GUYS & DOLLS With 'The RFK Jr. Lament'
|Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Up next at Second Stage Theater is the Broadway premiere of THE FANTASTICKS, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. The company of THE FANTASTICKS will feature Maxim Chlumecky as The Boy (Matt), Kevin Del Aguila as The Man Who Dies (Mortimer), David Patrick Kelly as The Old Actor (Henry), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Matt’s Mother (Mildred Hucklebee), Nathan Levy as The Boy (Lewis), Ruthie Ann Miles as Lewis’ Mother, Zane Phillips as The Narrator (El Gallo), and Ahmad Simmons as The Mute. Mr. Phillips will be making his Broadway debut. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Gary Beestone Associates, led by Olivier and Tony Award winners Gary Beestone and Zoe Snow, launches a theatre producing division alongside its technical services. Current projects include THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON and PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE.. (more...)
OH, MARY! Breaks Lyceum Theatre Record with Bowen Yang
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway production of Oh, Mary! has broken another box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. The comedy currently stars actor, comedian, and “Las Culturistas” host Bowen Yang as 'Mary Todd Lincoln'.. (more...)
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Breaks All-Time House Record at New World Stages
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heathers The Musical broke the all-time house record at New World Stages in its final week of performances. The production had previously set the house record on four other occasions in its extended run.. (more...)
Alicia Keys Partners With Ovation Rights on Future of HELL'S KITCHEN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ovation Rights is launching a partnership with 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Alicia Keys around the future of Hell's Kitchen, the Broadway musical inspired by her life and music.. (more...)
Jeremy Jordan, Kara Young and Kurt Mussner Join Broadway Cares Board
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS appointed three industry figures to its Board of Trustees, including two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan and two-time Tony winner Kara Young.. (more...)
Devin Kessler Will Lead Developmental Reading of SAVED MESSAGES
by Stephi Wild
Actor Devin Kessler will perform in a developmental reading of SAVED MESSAGES, a one-woman play by Carlita Victoria about mental health crisis and institutional response, directed by Donathan Walters at Ripley-Grier Studios.. (more...)
Theatre Aspen Names 2026 Solo Flights Grant Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Aspen revealed the winners of its Solo Flights Project Advancement Fund grants, awarding $10,000 each to two one-person shows for future productions.. (more...)
Video: BroadwayWorld's Robert Diamond Talks Broadway Journalism and More on WHAT EXIT?
by Stephi Wild
In a recent episode of the podcast What Exit?, BroadwayWorld's own founder and CEO Robert Diamond discussed his journey in the theater industry, the world of Broadway journalism, and what goes on behind the curtain. Watch the video here.. (more...)
THE DIVE MUSICAL INCUBATOR Names Eighth Writers Group Cohort
by Rachel Stone
The Dive Musical Incubator announced its eighth Writers Group cohort and 2026–2027 season programming under artistic directors Jason Aguirre and Adam J. Rineer.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
The show will not go on in Grand Prairie, Texas. As first reported by Howard Sherman, South Grand Prairie High School has canceled their upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors following the casting of a female student as the show's leading man, Seymour Krelborn. . (more...)
THREE DAYS OF RAIN Will Open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre; Creative Team Announced
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Richard Greenberg’s acclaimed Pulitzer Prize finalist THREE DAYS OF RAIN will begin performances on Saturday, January 30, 2027, and officially open Monday, March 1, 2027 at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre.. (more...)
Rosie O'Donnell & Kristin Chenoweth Teaming Up For New Musical Reading
by Michael Major
Rosie O'Donnell has revealed that she and Kristin Chenoweth will be taking part in the reading for a new musical, just after she wraps up her run in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway.. (more...)
Ryan McCartan ‘Fired’ an Agent Who Discouraged Him From Disclosing He’s ‘Chronically Ill’
by Michael Gioia
Ryan McCartan, who is currently starring as the title role in Broadway's ‘The Great Gatsby,’ was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 6 years old.. (more...)
Interview: How Johnny Galecki Fell in Love With the 'Contradictions' of Playing Tennessee Williams
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki has returned to his first love, the stage, taking on the role of legendary playwright Tennessee Williams in Lookingglass Theatre Company's Kowalski. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Galecki.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld's My Shows Adds Android, New Challenges, Cast Tracking & More
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is rolling out the biggest update yet to My Shows, its platform for logging, rating, and reviewing the theatre you see. Starting today, My Shows is fully built into the BroadwayWorld app for Android, joining the iOS app and the web - and all three pick up two new features designed for the way theatregoers actually keep score: Challenges and cast tracking by role.. (more...)
Andrew Rannells Joins GIRLS Revival at HBO With Lena Dunham, Allison Williams
by Michael Major
Andrew Rannells will be joining the upcoming return of Girls at HBO. The Tony nominee will be reprising the role of 'Elijah Krantz' for the five episode return, going into production in 2027.. (more...)
Soho Theatre Reveals Verity Bargate Award 2026 Longlist and Shortlist
by Stephi Wild
Soho Theatre revealed six shortlisted and 16 longlisted playwrights for its flagship playwriting prize, following a record 2,219 submissions. The winner will receive £12,000 and a full London production.. (more...)
CHESS Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
by Nicole Rosky
The Tony-nominated 2025 revival of Chess, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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