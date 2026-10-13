HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Breaks All-Time House Record at New World Stages
The first-ever North American Tour of Heathers the Musical will launch in May 2027 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD.
Heathers The Musical broke the all-time house record at New World Stages for the week ending October 11, 2026 in its final week of performances. The fan-favorite production had previously set the house record on four other occasions in its extended run. See this week's Broadway grosses!
Heathers started performances on June 22, 2025, and opened to the largest advance in New World Stages history. The production was originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, but extended its run four times.
The first-ever North American Tour of Heathers the Musical will launch in May 2027 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD. The tour will visit more than 35 cities in the 2027-2028 season and beyond.
Here is how fans can get tickets NOW in announced cities:
Baltimore, MD | May 15-22, 2027
Ticket pre-sale begins October 20.
Sign up for the eClub for first access!
https://baltimore.broadway.com/shows/heathers-the-musical/#tmwios
New Haven, CT | June 1-6, 2027
Tickets now on sale.
Limited time fan offer through October 25:
2 orch tix $149 or 2 mezz tix $99 with code BESTIE
https://www.shubert.com/events/detail/heathers-the-musical
Chicago, IL | June 8-20, 2027
Tickets on sale in Spring 2027
Join the email list for first access:
https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/
Charlotte, NC | June 29-July 4, 2027
Tickets now on sale.
https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/heathers-1
Greenville, SC | July 6-11, 2027
Tickets now on sale.
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/27-heathers
Hershey, PA | July 13-18, 2027
Ticket pre-sale begins November 11.
Join the email list for first access!
https://www.hersheyentertainment.com/contact/email-signup.php
Toronto, ONT | July 27-August 29, 2027
Tickets on sale in November.
Join the email list for first access!
https://www.mirvish.com/shows/heathers-the-musical
The current UK & Ireland touring production is also set to venture to Manila for a limited run from January 21-February 7, 2027 at The Theatre at Solaire.
Heathers features book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters, and is directed by Andy Fickman.
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.
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