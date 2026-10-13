CHESS Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
Chess closed on June 21, 2026 at the Imperial Theatre.
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Tony-nominated 2025 revival of Chess, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).
Chess ran for 34 previews and 249 regular performances at the Imperial Theatre and closed on June 21, 2026.
Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production was directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and 2026 Tony Award nominee Brian Usifer and music supervision by Brian Usifer.
Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.
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