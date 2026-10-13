Jeremy Jordan, Kara Young and Kurt Mussner Join Broadway Cares Board

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees voted unanimously October 8, 2026, to welcome three new members to the board. Joining the board are two-time Tony Award-nominated actor Jeremy Jordan, IATSE Local One Recording-Corresponding Secretary Kurt Musser and two-time Tony-winning actor Kara Young.

“It's an honor to be joined by these dynamic industry leaders,” said Robert E. Wankel, president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. "It is through our board members' shared expertise and dedication to this community that we are able to ensure life-affirming care is available to our community and expand the help provided to millions more through our grantmaking efforts across the country.”

Stepping off the board after years of distinguished service and an extraordinary commitment to Broadway Cares are David Binder, Mandy Gonzalez and Richard Jay-Alexander.

This full list of the members of the Board of Trustees can be found at broadwaycares.org/trustees.

About the newest trustees:

Jeremy Jordan, one of Broadway's most beloved leading men today, is currently starring as Bobby Darin in Just In Time. He is a two-time Tony nominee for the roles of Jack Kelly in Newsies and Floyd Collins in Floyd Collins. He's also starred in Broadway's American Son, Bonnie & Clyde and The Great Gatsby, Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages and West Side Story. His onscreen credits include television series Smash and Supergirl, and films The Last Five Years and Newsies: The Broadway Musical.

Kurt Musser

Kurt Musser is the recording-corresponding secretary for IATSE Local One with more than two decades of entertainment industry experience including Broadway, Lincoln Center, major live music productions and industrial events. With Local One he serves as trustee of the Pension, Welfare, Annuity and Training funds; co-chairs the Budget and Benefits Committee; contributes to the Local One PAC Committee; and represents Local One as a delegate to the New York City Central Labor Council.

Kara Young is one of the theater industry's most celebrated voices and artists. She is known for her Tony-winning roles in Purlie Victorious and Purpose, as well as her Tony nominated turns in Clyde's and Cost of Living. Young was recently seen onstage in the Broadway revival of Proof and will star alongside Ruben Santiago-Hudson in the new play Mix and Master beginning in January. With her 2025 win for Purpose, Young made history as the first Black actress to win back-to-back Tony Awards.

More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/broadwaycares, at instagram.com/broadwaycares, at tiktok.com/@broadwaycares and at youtube.com/@broadwaycares.