Texas High School Cancels LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS After Female Student Is Cast as Seymour

The show will not go on in Grand Prairie, Texas. As first reported by Howard Sherman, South Grand Prairie High School has canceled their upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors following the casting of a female student as the show's leading man, Seymour Krelborn. Ana Mota shared her story on Instagram:

"On Tuesday October 6th, I was informed that I will no longer be allowed to portray this role due to a decision made by the district and its legal team concerning Senate Bill 12. For those unaware, SB12 prohibits sexually oriented performances on public property in the presence of anyone under 18. This refers to drag performances. On August 25th, 2026 Judge David Hittner blocked the state of Texas from enforcing SB12, ruling it unconstitutional and a violation of First Amendment rights."

Sam Buchmeyer (public information officer for Grand Prairie ISD) said in an official statement: "In the musical, a romantic relationship develops between the two main characters. When District leadership learned of this issue and in consideration of themes in the musical involving an abusive relationship, a decision was made to pull that production and find something more appropriate. This decision was made in light of the District’s ongoing effort to ensure its programs remain consistent with Senate Bill 12 and all applicable law."

In the musical, Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. It premiered in 1982 and is currently running off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre.

Ana's mom, Nancy, told Sherman: "Part of me, I say, OK, this is just a high school musical, right? But when I look at this in the greater picture of things, in which our rights are being curtailed by ridiculous, unconstitutional laws, that’s when the fire burns inside of me. I am not a person that is seeking confrontation – I let little things go. But there comes a point where you have to stand up and say enough of this madness. Enough of this intimidation and nonsense. We need to take our freedoms back and I just don’t understand how this is happening. I don’t know at what point we became this."

Read the full story at Downstage Center.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

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