Andrew Rannells Joins GIRLS Reboot at HBO With Lena Dunham, Allison Williams

Andrew Rannells will be joining the upcoming return of Girls at HBO. The Tony nominee will be reprising the role of 'Elijah Krantz' for the five episode return, going into production in 2027.

Creator, star, writer and director Lena Dunham will return as Hannah Horvath, along with Alison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro.

“We always said we would only return to GIRLS if there was a specific story we were burning to tell," Dunham shared. "I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop… It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…”

Production is set to begin in 2027, 10 years after the season 6 finale. Over the course of its six seasons, GIRLS received 19 Emmy nominations and two wins, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Dunham has co-written the book for the upcoming musical adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You, which is set to open on Broadway next year. The musical features a book by Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award nominee Carly Rae Jepsen and GRAMMY Award-winner Ethan Gruska, direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by two-time Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Tom Kitt.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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