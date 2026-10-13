Exclusive Photos: THE WIZ Launches New North American Tour

THE WIZ is continuing to make its way across the country, bringing the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical from coast to coast, and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at new production photos!



The revival that brought Oz roaring back to life for a new generation will visit 75 cities during the newest tour. The tour will go on to make return visits to San Antonio, San Francisco and Detroit, along with premiere engagements in New Haven, CT; Madison, WI; Wilmington, DE; Mesa, AZ and Palm Desert, CA and many more.

Leading this new company are "American Idol" Season 23 finalist Gabby Samone as Dorothy, international vocalist and actor Bryan DeMond as The Wiz, "The Voice" Season 28 contestant Toni Lorene Baker as Glinda, April Renee Moye as Aunt Em/Evillene; multi-award-winning Gospel recording artist and "The Voice" Season 20 Live Playoffs contestant Jose E. Figueroa Jr. as Scarecrow, Jaelen Spellman as Tinman; and "The Voice" Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon as Lion.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway. From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes thrillingly to life in this bold, joy-filled production, beautifully reimagined for the stage and featuring dazzling choreography, spectacular theatricality and a vibrant vision of Oz for a new generation. THE WIZ is a full-throttle live experience, an electrifying celebration of music, movement, Black culture and community that honors the show's extraordinary legacy while carrying its magic forward. Fifty years after it first became a cultural touchstone, its message, influence and unmistakable joy continue to resonate with generations of audiences across America.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 13 Hrs 54 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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