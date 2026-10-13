Exclusive Photos: THE WIZ Launches New North American Tour
The tour will go on to make return visits to San Antonio, San Francisco and Detroit, along with premiere engagements in New Haven, CT; Madison, WI; and more.
THE WIZ is continuing to make its way across the country, bringing the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical from coast to coast, and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at new production photos!
The revival that brought Oz roaring back to life for a new generation will visit 75 cities during the newest tour. The tour will go on to make return visits to San Antonio, San Francisco and Detroit, along with premiere engagements in New Haven, CT; Madison, WI; Wilmington, DE; Mesa, AZ and Palm Desert, CA and many more.
Leading this new company are "American Idol" Season 23 finalist Gabby Samone as Dorothy, international vocalist and actor Bryan DeMond as The Wiz, "The Voice" Season 28 contestant Toni Lorene Baker as Glinda, April Renee Moye as Aunt Em/Evillene; multi-award-winning Gospel recording artist and "The Voice" Season 20 Live Playoffs contestant Jose E. Figueroa Jr. as Scarecrow, Jaelen Spellman as Tinman; and "The Voice" Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon as Lion.
This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway. From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes thrillingly to life in this bold, joy-filled production, beautifully reimagined for the stage and featuring dazzling choreography, spectacular theatricality and a vibrant vision of Oz for a new generation. THE WIZ is a full-throttle live experience, an electrifying celebration of music, movement, Black culture and community that honors the show's extraordinary legacy while carrying its magic forward. Fifty years after it first became a cultural touchstone, its message, influence and unmistakable joy continue to resonate with generations of audiences across America.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Jaelen Spellman, Jose E. Figueroa Jr., Gabby Samone
The company of the North American tour of THE WIZ
Asher HaVon, Jaelen Spellman, Gabby Samone, Jose E. Figueroa Jr.
April Renee Moye and the company
The Company of The North American Tour of THE WIZ
Bryan DeMond (center) Asher HaVon, Jose E. Figueroa Jr., Jaelen Spellman, Gabby Samone
Jose E. Figueroa Jr., Gabby Samone
Toni Lorene Baker and the company
Asher HaVon, Gabby Samone, Jaelen Spellman, Jose E. Figueroa Jr.
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