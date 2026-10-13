Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Begins Rehearsals for Broadway
The Broadway cast is led by Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.
Rehearsals are underway as Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd announces complete casting for his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell in her Broadway debut as ‘Beatrice.’
Hiddleston, Atwell, Mara Huf as ‘Hero,’ Mika Onyx Johnson as ‘Borachio,’ Gerald Kyd as ‘Don Pedro,’ Forbes Masson as ‘Leonato,’ Phillip Olagoke as ‘Friar Francis,’ Mason Alexander Park as ‘Margaret,’ James Phoon as ‘Claudio,’ and Tim Steed as ‘Don John’ are joined by newly announced understudies Franklin Bongjio, Michael Iván Carrier, Beth Elliott, Marlon Alexander Vargas, and Ed White.
The strictly limited 10-week engagement will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) with preview performances beginning Saturday, October 31 ahead of a Thursday, November 19 official opening night. Much Ado About Nothing will play through Sunday, January 10, 2027 only.
The design team for Much Ado About Nothing includes Standard Theatre Award winner and Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic & costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), multiple Olivier and Tony Award nominees Ben and Max Ringham (sound design & composers), Olivier Award winner Fabian Aloise (choreography), Stuart Burt, CDG (casting director), Jim Carnahan, CSA & Alexandre Bleau, CSA (US casting directors), Carole Hancock (hair, wigs, & make-up), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (UK intimacy coordinator), Ann James (US intimacy coordinator) and Johnny Milani (production stage manager).
The creative team will also include Jon Glew (UK associate director & text editor), Conner Wilson (US associate director), Charlie Martin (associate choreographer), Anna Josephs (UK associate costume design), Ricky Lurie (US assistant Costume Designer), Cheryl Thomas (US assistant hair, wigs, & make-up), Huw Evans (UK music supervisor), Adam Rothenberg (US music supervisor), Veronica Lee (stage manager), and Tyler Siems (company manager).
Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company. 101 Productions, Ltd./Jeff Klein will serve as general managers.
Photo Credit: Justine Matthew
Phillip Olagoke
Michael Iván Carrier
Jamie Lloyd and company
Company of Much Ado About Nothing
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