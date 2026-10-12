Video: Stella Cole & Dez Duron Sing 'A Sentimental Person' from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Cole will take over the role beginning October 20.
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, jazz vocalist Stella Cole is coming to Broadway as she steps into the role of “Gil Brentley” (pronounced Jill) for a special four-week limited engagement in Maybe Happy Ending, beginning on Tuesday, October 20 through Sunday, November 15, 2026. Cole takes over the role from original cast member Dez Duron who will take a short leave from the production, but will return to the Belasco Theatre on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys.
Watch in this video as Duron and Cole join forces to perform an a cappella duet of "A Sentimental Person".
Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.
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