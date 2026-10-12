Video: Billy Crystal Discusses Turning the Loss Of His Home Into Broadway's 860 on THE VIEW





Billy Crystal sat down on The View to discuss 860, his new one-man show that grew out of the loss of his home. In the new video, he opens up about using the play to recount the devastating loss of his longtime Pacific Palisades home in the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

While in conversation with longtime friend Whoopi Goldberg, Crystal shared more about the process of shaping loss into material for the stage.

"It’s a story of a family of almost 50 years living in this house. It’s very funny. It’s very joyous, but it also has a sadness about it about the loss of the house. But you always have your memories."

Crystal went on to recognize that his family had it easier than many other families that lost their homes during the fire.

"There were 1000s of people who were in the same position as us and even worse because we were fortunate to have insurance and so many who didn’t. And the bungling of handling the fires that really should not have happened. So I’m speaking for all of them at the same time."

The play will open October 21 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Written by Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, 860 is produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions. Billy Crystal was last on Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night in 2022.

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

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