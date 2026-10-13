OH, MARY! Breaks Lyceum Theatre Record with Bowen Yang
The production grossed a total of $1,592,306.00 for the week ending Sunday, October 11, an all-time record for both the show and the historic theater.
The Broadway production of Oh, Mary! has broken another box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. The comedy, which currently stars actor, comedian, and “Las Culturistas” host Bowen Yang as 'Mary Todd Lincoln,' grossed a total of $1,592,306.00 for the week ending Sunday, October 11, an all-time record for both the show and the historic theater.
Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own record 15 times. Tickets to the Broadway production are now on sale through July 10, 2027.
Yang made his Broadway debut in the smash hit comedy on September 15, and has since extended his limited engagement in the production through January 17, 2027. He joined the company alongside Phillip James Brannon as 'Mary's Husband,' Barrett Foa as 'Mary's Teacher,' and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as 'Mary's Chaperone' and Tony Macht as 'Mary's Husband's Assistant.' Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders, Sean Peter Forte, and Sam Gravitte complete the company. See photos of Yang in the production!
Written by 2025 Tony Award winner and original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the Broadway production of Oh, Mary! runs alongside the Olivier Award-winning West End production, now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which began in Hartford, CT, on September 19, 2026 and recently announced additional cities for the 2027-2028 season. A live capture of the play, filmed in London's West End, will premiere on HBO in 2027.
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