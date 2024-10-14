Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
SUFFS Will Play Final Broadway Performance In January
Exclusive: Broadway Unites to Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre
Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
Photos: First Look at Antonio Banderas Directed Production of GYPSY
by Joshua Wright
Antonio Banderas' Spanish production of the classic Broadway musical Gypsy is now on stage, marking his fourth endeavor in directing for the stage. This production is the first time Gypsy is being staged in Spain. Check out all new photos of the production!. (more...)
Phillip Johnson Richardson Joins HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Knuck' This Month
by Stephi Wild
Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN will welcome Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz) as “Knuck”, starting on Tuesday, October 22. Chris Lee, who originated the role, will play his final performance on Sunday, October 20.. (more...)
Listen: 'TALKING HADESTOWN' Album Features Commentary From Anais Mitchell
by Stephi Wild
A new album has been released titled 'Talking Hadestown,' a sixteen-part, digital words-and-music experience where Tony and Grammy-Award winning composer Anaïs Mitchell takes listeners through the inspirations, concepts and creative processes that lie behind the key songs from the Tony Award best musical. . (more...)
The 69th Obie Awards Reveal Judges and Eligibility Details
by Stephi Wild
The American Theatre Wing has announced its panel of judges and eligibility details for The 69th Obie Awards, the theater industry’s premier award celebrating the best of Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway. . (more...)
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Deaf West's AMERICAN IDIOT
by Joshua Wright
Green Day's American Idiot, produced by Center Theatre Group in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre, officially opened Wednesday, October 9 at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles - and the reviews are coming in.. (more...)
California Shakespeare Theater Will Close its Doors
by Stephi Wild
California Shakespeare Theater, known as Cal Shakes, will close its doors. A statement on the company's website, from Executive Director Clive Worsley, cites 'insurmountable financial impasse' as the reason for the closure.. (more...)
