News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 14, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, October 16
Maybe Happy Ending begins previews on Broadway
A Wonderful World begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, October 19
Tammy Faye: A New Musical begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, October 20
Sunset Blvd. opens on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

SUFFS Will Play Final Broadway Performance In January
by A.A. Cristi
The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs will play its final Broadway performance on January 5, 2025 following 24 previews and 301 regular performances. The national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

Exclusive: Broadway Unites to Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Nicole Rosky
The iconic West Bank Cafe and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, hosted a glittering gala packed with Broadway's brightest. In this video, check out exclusive highlights from inside the big night, including performances from Liz Callaway, Amanda Green, Joe Iconis, Judy Kuhn, Amy Spanger, Jeremy Morse, A.J. Shively, and more!. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
by Team BWW
It's time to freshen up your book and warm up those pipes! Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is officially back for Season 5, and this season will be bigger and better than ever!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

Photos: First Look at Antonio Banderas Directed Production of GYPSY
by Joshua Wright
Antonio Banderas' Spanish production of the classic Broadway musical Gypsy is now on stage, marking his fourth endeavor in directing for the stage. This production is the first time Gypsy is being staged in Spain. Check out all new photos of the production!. (more...

Phillip Johnson Richardson Joins HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Knuck' This Month
by Stephi Wild
Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN will welcome Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz) as “Knuck”, starting on Tuesday, October 22. Chris Lee, who originated the role, will play his final performance on Sunday, October 20.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

Listen: 'TALKING HADESTOWN' Album Features Commentary From Anais Mitchell
by Stephi Wild
A new album has been released titled 'Talking Hadestown,' a sixteen-part, digital words-and-music experience where Tony and Grammy-Award winning composer Anaïs Mitchell takes listeners through the inspirations, concepts and creative processes that lie behind the key songs from the Tony Award best musical. . (more...)  

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

The 69th Obie Awards Reveal Judges and Eligibility Details
by Stephi Wild
The American Theatre Wing has announced its panel of judges and eligibility details for The 69th Obie Awards, the theater industry’s premier award celebrating the best of Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway.  . (more...

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Deaf West's AMERICAN IDIOT
by Joshua Wright
Green Day's American Idiot, produced by Center Theatre Group in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre, officially opened Wednesday, October 9 at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles - and the reviews are coming in.. (more...)

California Shakespeare Theater Will Close its Doors

by Stephi Wild
California Shakespeare Theater, known as Cal Shakes, will close its doors. A statement on the company's website, from Executive Director Clive Worsley, cites 'insurmountable financial impasse' as the reason for the closure.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Who can say if I've been changed for the better?
But because I knew you
I have been changed for good."

- Wicked




Videos