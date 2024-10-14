Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

SUFFS Will Play Final Broadway Performance In January

by A.A. Cristi

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs will play its final Broadway performance on January 5, 2025 following 24 previews and 301 regular performances. The national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.

Exclusive: Broadway Unites to Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre

by Nicole Rosky

The iconic West Bank Cafe and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, hosted a glittering gala packed with Broadway's brightest. In this video, check out exclusive highlights from inside the big night, including performances from Liz Callaway, Amanda Green, Joe Iconis, Judy Kuhn, Amy Spanger, Jeremy Morse, A.J. Shively, and more!. (more...)

Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE

by Team BWW

It's time to freshen up your book and warm up those pipes! Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is officially back for Season 5, and this season will be bigger and better than ever!

Photos: First Look at Antonio Banderas Directed Production of GYPSY

by Joshua Wright

Antonio Banderas' Spanish production of the classic Broadway musical Gypsy is now on stage, marking his fourth endeavor in directing for the stage. This production is the first time Gypsy is being staged in Spain. Check out all new photos of the production!. (more...)

Phillip Johnson Richardson Joins HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Knuck' This Month

by Stephi Wild

Broadway’s HELL’S KITCHEN will welcome Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz) as “Knuck”, starting on Tuesday, October 22. Chris Lee, who originated the role, will play his final performance on Sunday, October 20.. (more...)

Listen: 'TALKING HADESTOWN' Album Features Commentary From Anais Mitchell

by Stephi Wild

A new album has been released titled 'Talking Hadestown,' a sixteen-part, digital words-and-music experience where Tony and Grammy-Award winning composer Anaïs Mitchell takes listeners through the inspirations, concepts and creative processes that lie behind the key songs from the Tony Award best musical. . (more...)

The 69th Obie Awards Reveal Judges and Eligibility Details

by Stephi Wild

The American Theatre Wing has announced its panel of judges and eligibility details for The 69th Obie Awards, the theater industry’s premier award celebrating the best of Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway. . (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Deaf West's AMERICAN IDIOT

by Joshua Wright

Green Day's American Idiot, produced by Center Theatre Group in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre, officially opened Wednesday, October 9 at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles - and the reviews are coming in.. (more...)

California Shakespeare Theater Will Close its Doors

by Stephi Wild

California Shakespeare Theater, known as Cal Shakes, will close its doors. A statement on the company's website, from Executive Director Clive Worsley, cites 'insurmountable financial impasse' as the reason for the closure.. (more...)

