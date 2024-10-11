Listen: 'TALKING HADESTOWN' Album Features Commentary From Anais Mitchell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new album has been released titled "Talking Hadestown," a sixteen-part, digital words-and-music experience where Tony and Grammy-Award winning composer Anaïs Mitchell takes listeners through the inspirations, concepts and creative processes that lie behind the key songs from the Tony Award best musical.

In addition to Mitchell’s commentary, the album includes excerpts from the Original Broadway Cast Recording. The first four tracks are now available for streaming and download from all major music services. There will be three additional weekly releases, with the album completing on November 1st – the 5th anniversary of the release of the original Broadway cast recording.

Stream or download “Talking Hadestown at https://hadestown.lnk.to/TalkingHadestown.

“Talking Hadestown” is produced by Ian Blackaby and Anaïs Mitchell. Executive Producer is Mara Isaacs.

The Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is currently available, with full libretto, in a three lp opera-style box set and also in a two-disc deluxe compact disc edition accompanied by a 64 page book. The cast album has generated more than half a billion streams worldwide since its release alongside physical sales in excess of 50,000 units.

“Talking Hadestown” Track List

Talking Road to Hell Talking Any Way The Wind Blows Talking Wedding Son Talking Livin’ It Up On Top Talking All I’ve Ever Known Talking Wait For Me Talking Why We Build The Wall Talking Our Lady Of The Underground Talking Flowers Talking If It’s True Talking Epic III Talking Promises Talking Wait For Me (Reprise) Talking Doubt Comes In Talking Road To Hell (Reprise) Talking We Raise Our Cups

The original Broadway cast recording includes Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Patrick Page as Hades, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, with Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, Ahmad Simmons, Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon rounding out the ensemble vocals.

Hadestown is playing its 5th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street). Tickets are available at the Walter Kerr box office and online.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run. Productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open in Spring 2025.