Photos: First Look at Antonio Banderas Directed Production of GYPSY

Antonio Banderas' Spanish production of the classic Broadway musical Gypsy is now on stage, marking his fourth endeavor in producing and directing for the stage. This production is the first time Gypsy is being staged in Spain. Check out all new photos of the production!

The show features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The production includes musical direction by Arturo Díez Boscovich, a libretto translation by María Ruiz, lyrics translation by Roser Batalla, and choreography by Borja Rueda. It also incorporates original choreographies by Jerome Robbins.

The cast includes Marta Ribera as Rose, Lydia Fairén as Louise, Carlos Seguí as Herbie, and Laia Prats as June. The story focuses on Rose, a mother who is determined to make her daughters into vaudeville stars while secretly yearning for her own success. Loosely based on the memoirs of burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, the narrative explores the entertainment world of 1920s and 1930s America.

The score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim is performed live by 26 musicians from the Larios Pop del Soho orchestra, conducted by Arturo Díez Boscovich. The production features musical numbers such as "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "You'll Never Get Away From Me," "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," and "Together Wherever We Go."