California Shakespeare Theater Will Close its Doors

California Shakespeare Theater, known as Cal Shakes, will close its doors. A statement on the company's website, from Executive Director Clive Worsley, cites "insurmountable financial impasse" as the reason for the closure.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Friends and Supporters of Cal Shakes,

I write today with the heaviest of hearts to let you know that our beloved institution, Cal Shakes, has hit an insurmountable financial impasse and are faced with no alternative but to suspend operations, begin layoffs, and take steps towards what will be the ultimate closure of the company.

We are grateful to you for everything you have done to make Cal Shakes the venerable institution it has been for the past 50 years. More news will come in the following weeks as the process gets underway. Please direct your questions and comments to me here at cworsley@calshakes.org

Gratefully,

Clive Worsley, Executive Director

California Shakespeare Theater was a regional theater located in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Its performance space, the Lt. G. H. Bruns III Memorial Amphitheater, is located in Orinda, while the administrative offices, rehearsal hall, costume and prop shop are located in Berkeley.

Cal Shakes has operated under its current name since 2003, previously being known as Emeryville Shakespeare Company in 1974, when it was founded.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne (Cal Shakes' House of Joy, 2019)