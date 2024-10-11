The 69th Obie Awards Reveal Judges and Eligibility Details

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Wing has announced its panel of judges and eligibility details for The 69th Obie Awards, the theater industry’s premier award celebrating the best of Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway.

The complete panel of judges for the current Obie Awards season are: Haruna Lee (Co-Chair), Obie-winning playwright; Wilson Chin (Co-Chair), scenic designer for theater, opera, film, and television; Aya Ogawa, award-winning writer, director, translator and performer; Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, multi-hyphenate artist; Ryan J. Haddad, actor and playwright; Barbara Samuels, Obie-winning lighting designer, producer, and organizer;Santiago Orjuela Laverde, member of award-winning design collective Dots; Jonathan McCrory, Tony and Emmy nominated and Obie-winning producer; Stephanie Berry, Obie-winning actor; and Tony nominated and Obie-winning director, writer, and musician, Whitney White.

The official 69th Obie Awards season includes Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway shows that open between September 1, 2024 – August 31, 2025. Beginning with this year the awards are returning to the pre-pandemic standard of only considering in-person work. The Obie Awards consider more than 300 productions each season. With the exception of Lifetime Achievement, Best New American Play, the Ross Wetzsteon Award Grant (presented to a theatre that nurtures innovative new plays), and the Michael Feingold Award (recognizing achievement in criticism, dramaturgy, translation, scholarship, mentorship, education, or other theatrical contribution), the Obie Award categories are purposefully informal to create limitless possibilities for recognizing personas and productions worthy of distinction each year. In addition, the panel of judges typically presents one or more special citations.

The date for the official announcement of the 69th Obie Award winners will be released later this year. For more information regarding Obie Award consideration, visit ObieAwards.com.