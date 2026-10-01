Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2026- Matthew Morrison Returns to JUST IN TIME and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
Get ready for some exciting Broadway updates! K. Todd Freeman is back in rehearsals for DOWNSTATE as it heads to Broadway, and Matthew Morrison will make a special encore engagement in JUST IN TIME. Plus, don't miss our exclusive backstage visit with MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Hannah Kevitt!
In exclusive news, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS celebrated a historic milestone with alumni in attendance, and we have a first look at Train's BEGIN AGAIN at the Old Globe. On the road, OPERATION MINCEMEAT's tour is underway, and WANTED begins previews soon.
Looking ahead to future productions, The Public Theater unveiled its exciting 2026-27 season, and MY FAVORITE YEAR is being developed at Asolo Rep. Also making headlines, Isa Briones, Joshua Henry, and Sarah Pidgeon were named to the 2026 TIME100 Next list.
That's what you need to know! For more stories, visit BroadwayWorld.com.
|The Front Page
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K. Todd Freeman Explains Why DOWNSTATE Is Still Shocking: 'It’s a Disruptor'
K. Todd Freeman is back in familiar territory—but he isn't quite stepping into the same play he left behind. The Tony-nominated actor is currently in rehearsals for the Broadway premiere of Bruce Norris' Downstate, returning to a role that he previously played Off-Broadway. This time around, Freeman is one of just two actors, alongside Francis Guinan, returning to the production, meaning that much of the rehearsal process has been about rediscovering the play with an entirely new group of collaborators.
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Matthew Morrison Will Return to JUST IN TIME on Broadway
Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison will make a limited three-week encore engagement as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning smash hit musical JUST IN TIME beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
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From Tarot Cards to Sweet Treats: Backstage with MAYBE HAPPY ENDING’s Hannah Kevitt
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Hannah Kevitt who is playing the role of Claire in Maybe Happy Ending, and takes us backstage at the Belasco Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
|Exclusive
by Nicole Rosky
On Sunday night, Little Shop of Horrors held a celebratory performance in honor of reaching a special milestone - matching the original 1982 Orpheum production's run of 2,210 performances, becoming the longest-running production in the musical's history. Alan Menken made a surprise appearance at curtain call, taking the stage to congratulate the company and celebrate Howard Ashman's enduring legacy. Check out exclusive portraits of the special guests here.. (more...)
Exclusive: First Look at Train's BEGIN AGAIN Musical at the Old Globe
by Michael Major
Watch a first look video preview of the pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again, based on the film written and directed by John Carney, the new musical will feature music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Mission: Possible! Meet the Stars Taking OPERATION MINCEMEAT on the Road
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Operation Mincemeat is hitting the road! Following its success on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical is launching its North American tour, bringing its hilarious and heartfelt story to audiences across the country. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with two of the show's stars, Katie Kleiger and Jake Bentley Young, as they prepared to kick off the tour in Providence, Rhode Island. Watch in this video as the duo discusses stepping into their roles.. (more...)
|Video: Watch Liisi LaFontaine & Luke James Sing 'Under a Different Sun' from WANTED
by Nicole Rosky
Rehearsals are officially underway for Wanted. A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted will begin previews Thursday, October 15 ahead of an opening night on Sunday, November 8. The cast just met the press and you can check out a sneak peek of 'Under a Different Sun', performed by Liisi LaFontaine and Luke James, in this video.. (more...)
|Exclusive: First Look at Train's BEGIN AGAIN Musical at the Old Globe
by Michael Major
Watch a first look video preview of the pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again, based on the film written and directed by John Carney, the new musical will feature music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
Photos: Suzy Eddie Izzard Visits ELF LYONS IS THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE
by Bruce Glikas
Following a sold-out run at The Edinburgh Fringe, Elf Lyons is making her New York and US debut with her new show, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge, running at New York's SoHo Playhouse through October 18. Suzy Eddie Izzard recently dropped by and posed with Elf backstage. Check out photos here.. (more...)
Photos: Billy Crudup, Gillian Anderson, and More in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at @sohoplace
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The production is directed in-the-round by Marianne Elliott. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The new musical GOLDEN, a comedy about storytellers reimagining Rumpelstiltskin, will hold industry presentations in New York featuring Eddie Cooper, Anthony Crivello, and Beth Stafford Laird.. (more...)
Jenn Colella, Jessica Phillips and More to Lead PERSUASION, A QUEER MODERN FARCE Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the upcoming one-day-only industry reading of a new play, Persuasion, A Queer Modern Farce, in New York City. Mindy Cooper will direct the new comedy from Lisa Quoresimo.. (more...)
Photos: Michael Arden, Daniel Durant and More Join Deaf West Theatre 35th Anniversary NYC Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Deaf West Theatre held its inaugural New York City gala at Joe's Pub, honoring Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur, five-time Tony Award winner Eva Price, and Tony Award-winning directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch. See photos!. (more...)
Prismatic Communications and Assembly Public Relations Launch 'The Ensemble'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Prismatic Communications and Assembly Public Relations are launching The Ensemble, a strategic collective between the two San Francisco-based lifestyle public relations firms. . (more...)
THE QUEEN IS IN THE PARLOUR to Hold Industry Reading in October
by Stephi Wild
An industry reading of the new comedy THE QUEEN IS IN THE PARLOUR, written by Marc Goldsmith and Laurence Holzman, will feature Sophie Hayden, Donna English, Lenny Wolpe, and other Broadway performers, directed by Don Stephenson.. (more...)
Lou Spisto to Conclude 8-Year Tenure at Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lou Spisto will step down as executive director and producer of Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles on January 31, 2027, after leading the organization through a financial turnaround and landmark European tour.. (more...)
Alliance Theatre Makes TYA and TVY Productions Available for Licensing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Alliance Theatre's Theatre for Young Audiences and Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young productions are now available for licensing and touring nationwide, serving audiences from infants through school-aged children.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Rebecca Bennett for Congress
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association's National Council endorsed Rebecca Bennett's campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey's 7th district, citing her support for workers' rights and labor priorities.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Olivier Award winner Rory Kinnear stars as John Maynard Keynes, the radical economist and member of the influential Bloomsbury Group who became the singular driving force behind arts funding in Britain and built a new and fairer financial model, that ultimately helped reshape the Western World in the aftermath of the First World War. Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova makes her West End debut as the celebrated ballet dancer Lydia Lopokova, a soloist with Diaghilev's Ballets Russes who was considered the embodiment of the new era of modernist ballet.. (more...)
Review Roundup: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Launches North American Leg of World Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American leg of the world tour of Operation Mincemeat is now underway! The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour launched at the Providence Performance Arts Center. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Launches North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden, is now underway. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: JERSEY BOYS Launches 20th Anniversary Tour
by Stephi Wild
The Tony & Olivier Award-winning JERSEY BOYS has launched its 20th Anniversary tour, which kicked off in September 2026. Read the reviews for Jersey Boys on tour here!. (more...)
Review: MURDER BEFORE EVENSONG, Watermill Theatre
by Mica Blackwell
If you're in the mood for a cosy crime play in a cosy theatre this autumn, Murder Before Evensong will more than suffice. With plenty fans of the book will appreciate and enough newcomers will enjoy, you'll be in for a night of humour and intrigue.. (more...)
Review: THE STANDARD OF LIVING, Starring Rory Kinnear
by Aliya Al-Hassan
James Graham's latest play, The Standard of Living opens with a smartly dressed, well spoken man trying (and failing) to address an audience about his economic theory. It's a wry wink to the fact that the subject matter may not be everyone's specialist subject. But this is Graham, a master of making the dryest subject accessible and the flattest personality into a fascinating and human entity.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in October 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
TRIUMPH, PHIL, HENRY IV, PARTS 1 & 2 & More Set for The Public Theater's 2026-27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater revealed its 2026-27 season lineup, expanding to 18 productions. The season includes world premieres from playwright Caryl Churchill and theater company Elevator Repair Service, plus new works by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen.. (more...)
Beth Leavel, Brad Oscar and More to Star in MY FAVORITE YEAR Workshop at Asolo Rep
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Asolo Repertory Theatre will develop My Favorite Year, with a score by the Tony Award-winning team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and book by Joseph Dougherty, in a workshop.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: October 2026
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
Remembering Gavin Creel: Broadway Looks Back With Pictures and Memories 2 Years After His Death
by Michael Gioia
It’s been two years since Gavin Creel died on September 30, 2024, at age 48 after being diagnosed with cancer. Longtime friends and members of the Broadway community look back on his life and legacy.. (more...)
by Michael Gioia
Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about being hospitalized early on in her stint in the Broadway production of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' explaining, 'I thought I was having a stroke.'. (more...)
Bowen Yang to Join I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: A SANDERSON SISTER ACT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Oh, Mary! star and five-time Emmy Award nominee Bowen Yang will appear in Jay Armstrong Johnson's I Put A Spell On You: A Sanderson Sister Act returning to Manhattan's Webster Hall.. (more...)
Jack Ducat and More to Star in ELF THE MUSICAL 2026 Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the 2026 limited tour of ELF The Musical, following last year's tour and the limited holiday engagement at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2024.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Lynn Ahrens
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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