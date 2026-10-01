Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 1, 2026- Matthew Morrison Returns to JUST IN TIME and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

That's what you need to know! For more stories, visit BroadwayWorld.com .

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:

The Front Page



K. Todd Freeman Explains Why DOWNSTATE Is Still Shocking: 'It’s a Disruptor' K. Todd Freeman is back in familiar territory—but he isn't quite stepping into the same play he left behind. The Tony-nominated actor is currently in rehearsals for the Broadway premiere of Bruce Norris' Downstate, returning to a role that he previously played Off-Broadway. This time around, Freeman is one of just two actors, alongside Francis Guinan, returning to the production, meaning that much of the rehearsal process has been about rediscovering the play with an entirely new group of collaborators.



Matthew Morrison Will Return to JUST IN TIME on Broadway Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison will make a limited three-week encore engagement as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning smash hit musical JUST IN TIME beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2026.



From Tarot Cards to Sweet Treats: Backstage with MAYBE HAPPY ENDING’s Hannah Kevitt In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Hannah Kevitt who is playing the role of Claire in Maybe Happy Ending, and takes us backstage at the Belasco Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

Exclusive

by Nicole Rosky

by Michael Major

Must Watch

Hot Photos

On Sunday night, Little Shop of Horrors held a celebratory performance in honor of reaching a special milestone - matching the original 1982 Orpheum production's run of 2,210 performances, becoming the longest-running production in the musical's history. Alan Menken made a surprise appearance at curtain call, taking the stage to congratulate the company and celebrate Howard Ashman's enduring legacy. Check out exclusive portraits of the special guests here.. ( more... Watch a first look video preview of the pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again, based on the film written and directed by John Carney, the new musical will feature music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train.. ( more...

Photos: Suzy Eddie Izzard Visits ELF LYONS IS THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE

by Bruce Glikas

Following a sold-out run at The Edinburgh Fringe, Elf Lyons is making her New York and US debut with her new show, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge, running at New York's SoHo Playhouse through October 18. Suzy Eddie Izzard recently dropped by and posed with Elf backstage. Check out photos here.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Aliya Al-Hassan

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released for Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The production is directed in-the-round by Marianne Elliott. Check out the photos here!. ( more... The new musical GOLDEN, a comedy about storytellers reimagining Rumpelstiltskin, will hold industry presentations in New York featuring Eddie Cooper, Anthony Crivello, and Beth Stafford Laird.. ( more... The cast has been revealed for the upcoming one-day-only industry reading of a new play, Persuasion, A Queer Modern Farce, in New York City. Mindy Cooper will direct the new comedy from Lisa Quoresimo.. ( more... Deaf West Theatre held its inaugural New York City gala at Joe's Pub, honoring Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur, five-time Tony Award winner Eva Price, and Tony Award-winning directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch. See photos!. ( more... Prismatic Communications and Assembly Public Relations are launching The Ensemble, a strategic collective between the two San Francisco-based lifestyle public relations firms. . ( more... An industry reading of the new comedy THE QUEEN IS IN THE PARLOUR, written by Marc Goldsmith and Laurence Holzman, will feature Sophie Hayden, Donna English, Lenny Wolpe, and other Broadway performers, directed by Don Stephenson.. ( more... Lou Spisto will step down as executive director and producer of Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles on January 31, 2027, after leading the organization through a financial turnaround and landmark European tour.. ( more... Alliance Theatre's Theatre for Young Audiences and Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young productions are now available for licensing and touring nationwide, serving audiences from infants through school-aged children.. ( more... Actors' Equity Association's National Council endorsed Rebecca Bennett's campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey's 7th district, citing her support for workers' rights and labor priorities.. ( more... Olivier Award winner Rory Kinnear stars as John Maynard Keynes, the radical economist and member of the influential Bloomsbury Group who became the singular driving force behind arts funding in Britain and built a new and fairer financial model, that ultimately helped reshape the Western World in the aftermath of the First World War. Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova makes her West End debut as the celebrated ballet dancer Lydia Lopokova, a soloist with Diaghilev's Ballets Russes who was considered the embodiment of the new era of modernist ballet.. ( more... The North American leg of the world tour of Operation Mincemeat is now underway! The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour launched at the Providence Performance Arts Center. Read the reviews here!. ( more... The North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden, is now underway. Read the reviews here!. ( more... The Tony & Olivier Award-winning JERSEY BOYS has launched its 20th Anniversary tour, which kicked off in September 2026. Read the reviews for Jersey Boys on tour here!. ( more...

Review: MURDER BEFORE EVENSONG, Watermill Theatre

by Mica Blackwell

If you're in the mood for a cosy crime play in a cosy theatre this autumn, Murder Before Evensong will more than suffice. With plenty fans of the book will appreciate and enough newcomers will enjoy, you'll be in for a night of humour and intrigue.. (more...)

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Around the Broadway World

by Sidney Paterra

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Sidney Paterra

James Graham's latest play, The Standard of Living opens with a smartly dressed, well spoken man trying (and failing) to address an audience about his economic theory. It's a wry wink to the fact that the subject matter may not be everyone's specialist subject. But this is Graham, a master of making the dryest subject accessible and the flattest personality into a fascinating and human entity.. ( more... What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in October 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . ( more... The Public Theater revealed its 2026-27 season lineup, expanding to 18 productions. The season includes world premieres from playwright Caryl Churchill and theater company Elevator Repair Service, plus new works by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen.. ( more... Asolo Repertory Theatre will develop My Favorite Year, with a score by the Tony Award-winning team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and book by Joseph Dougherty, in a workshop.. ( more... Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . ( more...

Remembering Gavin Creel: Broadway Looks Back With Pictures and Memories 2 Years After His Death

by Michael Gioia

It’s been two years since Gavin Creel died on September 30, 2024, at age 48 after being diagnosed with cancer. Longtime friends and members of the Broadway community look back on his life and legacy.. (more...)

by Michael Gioia

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about being hospitalized early on in her stint in the Broadway production of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' explaining, 'I thought I was having a stroke.'. ( more... Oh, Mary! star and five-time Emmy Award nominee Bowen Yang will appear in Jay Armstrong Johnson's I Put A Spell On You: A Sanderson Sister Act returning to Manhattan's Webster Hall.. ( more...

Jack Ducat and More to Star in ELF THE MUSICAL 2026 Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been revealed for the 2026 limited tour of ELF The Musical, following last year's tour and the limited holiday engagement at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2024.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Lynn Ahrens

Listen Up

"When the moon is in the Seventh House

And Jupiter aligns with Mars

Then peace will guide the planets

And love will steer the stars!" - Hair

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!