Review Roundup: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Launches North American Tour

The North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden, is now underway. The tour will make stops in 30+ cities this season including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many more. Read the reviews here!

The tour will be led by original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire, with Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.

Currently running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, Maybe Happy Ending received 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, 2 Drama League Awards including Outstanding Musical, 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Musical and 6 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical.

Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Herb Merrick, MD Theatre Guide: Steven Huynh (Oliver) and Claire Kwon (Claire), both veterans of the Broadway production that is still running, are amazing in their roles. Their belt-style singing is powerful, their diction crisp and clear, and their acting is superb as they combine human with robotic movements under the care and skill of Broadway director Michael Arden. They interpret the beautiful and moving music and expressive lyrics to fit the emotions of each scene.

Luke Parker, The Baltimore Sun: With a touching, sometimes soapy robot romance, Baltimore's theater scene benefits once again with the national tour debut of "Maybe Happy Ending."