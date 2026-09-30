Review Roundup: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Launches North American Leg of World Tour

The North American leg of the world tour of Operation Mincemeat is now underway! The North American leg of the Mincemeat World Tour launched at the Providence Performance Arts Center (Providence, RI), on September 20, 2026, and will hit Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, among others. Read the rewviews here!

The North American touring regiment features Mariah Copeland (The Gilded Age, Big Mistakes) as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others,’ Katie Kleiger (Sleep No More, Ring Twice for Miranda) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Luke Antony Neville (Back to the Future, Titanique) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ Erin Ramirez (Hamilton, SIX, Les Misérables) as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ and Jake Bentley Young (The Queen of Versailles) as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others.’ Rounding out the cast are Cassie Austin, Operation Mincemeat’s 50th recruited cast member, alongside Noah Berry, Genevieve Ellis, and Loren Stone.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it was recently extended for the ninth time through February 14, 2027. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, recently had its 18th extension confirmed through February 20, 2027 and is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 171. Operation Mincemeat has simultaneously launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg travelling across the country now before heading across the pond. Following North America, the production will travel across Australia, New Zealand, China and Mexico, spanning four continents.

Andria Tieman, BroadwayWorld: This production is so layered and intricate that it’s almost overwhelming at times, but it’s also smart enough to pull back as needed and give the audience a chance to catch their breath. Even if you’re not a World War II buff (I am very much not), this show is everything that’s good about live theatre. The songs are catchy, the cast is outstanding and it is an effort where everyone has to be at their best and working as a team. This is among the best shows out there right now, and one that will stay with me for a long time.

Joe Siegel, Warwick Post: The show succeeds at taking a serious subject, World War Two, and finding the comedy in the outrageous scheme to fool Hitler and win the war. The characters are human, not superheroes. They have doubts and insecurities.

Bob Abelman, Boston Globe: The show also leans into more serious themes of sacrifice and duty, the way society discards certain classes of people, and the creative contributions of women who don’t get their share of recognition (the focus of the song “Useful”), which the cast handles with aplomb. As nerve-wracking as the opening night of a national tour can be, everyone on stage seems to be having the time of their lives. The same goes for the audience.