Eddie Cooper, Anthony Crivello, and More Will Lead Industry Presentation of New Musical GOLDEN

GOLDEN, a new musical, will have industry presentations on Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9, 2026. The presentation will feature Eddie Cooper (The Fear of 13, Chicago), Anthony Crivello (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Les Miserables), Beth Stafford Laird (Company National Tour, Anastasia National Tour), Charissa Hogeland (Disney's Frozen, Heathers), Cassondra James (The Queen of Versailles, Once On This Island), Geoffrey Allen Murphy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Nance), and Michael Williams (Wicked, Diana), with Michael Biren (Beetlejuice, My Fair Lady National Tour), Lauren Nicole Cipoletti (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Izzy Figueroa (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Zachary Daniel Freier-Harrison (The Baker's Wife, Tina National Tour), Minju Michelle Lee (Cocomelon National Tour), Neptune Of Earth (Motown the Musical, Beautiful The Carole King Musical), Bex Odorisio (Andre De Shields is Tartuffe, Hadestown National Tour), Monica Tulia Ramirez (Real Women Have Curves, Suffs), and Sophie Wertz (Miami University '26).

About GOLDEN

Some fairytales are perfect the way they've always been told. This isn't one of them. A musical comedy about family, magic, and the power of belief, GOLDEN follows a group of storytellers attempting to share the classic fable Rumplestiltskin, only to discover themselves somewhere entirely (and wonderfully) else.

GOLDEN features music by John Hodges and Geordy Wells, lyrics by Hodges, Wells, and Dustin Sullivan, a book by Madsie Flynn and Francesca Peppiatt with Whit Cook. Flynn also directs, with choreography by Patrick O'Neill, music direction from Robert Frost, scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Ricky Lurie, prop supervision by Helen Hylton, casting by Sujotta Pace, CSA, production management by Elizabeth Ramsey and production stage management by Merrick A. B. Williams. Mat Lipscomb and Nick Cortezi produce through NewArt Partners, Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott serve as executive producers, and ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

For more information on GOLDEN, visit GoldenTheMusical.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 13 Hrs 16 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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