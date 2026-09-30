Photos: Suzy Eddie Izzard Visits ELF LYONS IS THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE
Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge runs through October 18 at SoHo Playhouse.
|
Following a sold-out run at The Edinburgh Fringe, Elf Lyons is making her New York and US debut with her new show, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge, running at New York's SoHo Playhouse through October 18. Suzy Eddie Izzard recently dropped by and posed with Elf backstage. Check out photos below!
In the show, Elf presents what is described as a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) comedy about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf's engagement, Elf Lyons Is The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf.
With nods to Hitchcock's Vertigo, The Apollo 13 mission, and the opera Pagliacci, Elf creates a multi-genre work that crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. The show combines opera, stand-up, clowning, character and verbatim theatre alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and what is described as a fragmented mind that won't stay in one place.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Producer Arnold Engelman and Suzy Eddie Izzard
Suzy Eddie Izzard
Producer Arnold Engelman and Elf Lyons
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...