Jack Ducat and More to Star in ELF THE MUSICAL 2026 Tour

The complete cast has been revealed for the 2026 limited tour of ELF The Musical, following last year's tour and the limited holiday engagement at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2024. The tour will visit select cities this holiday season, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and more.



The tour will be led by Jack Ducat as Buddy, Felicia Martis as Jovie, Chase Wolfe as Walter Hobbs, Yara Martin as Emily Hobbs, Camden Everett Kwok and Zealand Rogers as Michael Hobbs / Little Boy, Andrew Hendrick as Santa Claus / Mr. Greenway, Callie Alexa as Deb, and Darius J. Manuel as Store Manager/Hot Dog Vendor. They will be joined by Connor Barton, Calista Case, Derick Donato, Adam Furgal, Tanner Gleeson, Patrick Johnson, Vanessa Mitchell, Cole Russell, Emma Sucato, Mikayla Thrasher, Grayson Todd, Alysia Vastardis, Annie Wogisch, and Keila Sue Wong.



ELF The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Following two seasons in London's West End in 2022 and 2023, ELF The Musical returned to Broadway for the first time in over a decade in 2024, and spread holiday cheer to sold-out, record-breaking audiences once again. Over the course of ELF The Musical's 8-week run, the show delighted over 94,000 guests and broke two Marquis Theatre Box Office Records.



ELF The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan ( Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin ( The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash, Boop! The Musical), with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin ( The Prom, The Wedding Singer).



The creative team features set and costume design by multi-Olivier Award winner Tim Goodchild ( Strangers on a Train, We Will Rock You, Royal Shakespeare Company), lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe ( Bat Out of Hell, Mamma Mia!, The Party), sound design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen ( MJ the Musical, Hell's Kitchen), video design by Ian William Galloway ( The Audience, The Light Princess), and hair and wig design by Sam Cox ( Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club). Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman, dance arrangements are by David Chase, vocal arrangements are by Phil Reno, and music supervision, additional arrangements & orchestrations are by Olivier Award winner Alan Williams ( Sunset Boulevard, Evita), with associate music supervision by Nate Patten. Dave Solomon and Richard J. Hinds helm the US tour, with recreated direction and choreography based on the 2024 Broadway Revival production. Solomon was the Associate Director of the Broadway production and Hinds has been the Associate Choreographer since the original West End Production and was on Broadway too.

Tour Stops

Yakima, WA

Oct 31st - Nov 1st

Capitol Theatre

Folsom, CA

Nov 4th-8th

The Harris Center for the Arts

Tucson, AZ

Nov 10th-15th

Centennial Hall

Reno, NV

Nov 17th-22nd

Pioneer Center

Las Vegas, NV

Nov 24th-29th

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

Los Angeles, CA

Dec 1st-13th

Pantages Theatre

San Francisco, CA

Dec 15th-20th

Golden Gate Theatre

Denver, CO

Dec 22nd-27th

Buell Theatre

San Diego, CA

Dec 29th - Jan 3rd

Civic Theatre

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 11 Hrs 56 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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