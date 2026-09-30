Best Broadway Shows in October 2026

Looking for the best shows on Broadway in October 2026? Wondering which Broadway tickets are the hardest to get right now? While every theatregoer’s favorites may differ, some Broadway shows stand out thanks to critical acclaim, rave audience reviews, and major awards, including Tony wins.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top 10 must-see Broadway shows this October— the productions creating the most buzz, drawing sold-out crowds, and delivering unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Schmigadoon!

Playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre

About: Schmigadoon! follows Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Why It's One of the Best: It may be based on musicals of yore, but Schmigadoon! is one of the freshest new shows of the year (and the reigning Tony winner for Best Musical). It also earned awards for Best Book and Best Original Score.

You'll Especially Love It: Schmigadoon! is perfect for anyone who loves classic Golden Age musicals, clever comedy, and witty pop culture satire wrapped up in a joyful, big-hearted Broadway spectacle.

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Just In Time

Playing on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre

About: Just In Time is about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Why It's One of the Best: Just In Time was nominated for six 2025 Tony Awards, including one for its already Tony-winning leading man, Broadway favorite Jonathan Groff. Jeremy Jordan has just stepped into Darin's shoes, and Matthew Morrison rejoins the production on October 20.

You'll Especially Love It: Anyone who loves fun, feel-good shows packed with nostalgia, catchy tunes, and Jeremy Jordan’s powerhouse vocals would have a blast at Just in Time.

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Hamilton

Playing on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre

About: Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Why It's One of the Best: No musical has had as big an impact on pop culture in this century as Hamilton. Not only is it the only Pulitzer Prize winning musical on Broadway right now, but it is perhaps the most celebrated and certainly most talked about piece of theatre in years. Earlier this year, the show celebrated 10 show-stopping years on Broadway.

You'll Especially Love It: This musical deserves all of the hype you've already heard. Yes, you can watch a full version on Disney+, but there is nothing like seeing it live.

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The Lost Boys

Playing on Broadway at the Palace Theatre

About: Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Why It's One of the Best: The Lost Boys was one of the most Tony-nomined shows of 2026, with a whopping 12 nods, including Best Musical.

You'll Especially Love It: Anyone who loves high-energy rock musicals, supernatural thrills, and coming-of-age stories with a rebellious edge will have a blast at The Lost Boys.

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Maybe Happy Ending

Playing on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre

About: Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?

Why It's One of the Best: Maybe Happy Ending is is helmed by Tony-winning director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden and stars Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt. The musical won six Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical.

You'll Especially Love It: If you want to go on an unexpected adventure and get swept up in an emotional and profoundly human story, this one will check both boxes. Plus, the show's epic production design is truly one of a kind.

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The Outsiders

Playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

About: In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

Why It's One of the Best: Not only was The Outsiders nominated for 12 Tony Awards, but won Best Musical in 2024 and is not to be missed!

You'll Especially Love It: If you have any kind of relationship with the classic book or the beloved movie, this is a story to revisit.

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Oh, Mary!

Playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre

About: Oh, Mary! follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.

Why It's One of the Best: The Broadway run comes following a sold-out, twice-extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, it won two Tony Awards in 2025. Through the end of the year, SNL star Bowen Yang dons Mary's bratty curls.

You'll Especially Love It: If you love dark comedy and live for 80 minute run-times, this one will check both boxes!

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Operation Mincemeat

Playing on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre

About: It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Why It's One of the Best: This new musical comes fresh off of its Olivier Award-winning run in the West End and a new all-American cast has just stepped into the show.

You'll Especially Love It: If you love zany comedy and shows that are based on a true story, this one's for you!

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Buena Vista Social Club

Playing on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

About: Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Why It's One of the Best: A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

You'll Especially Love It: If you have any kind of relationship with the original album or a penchant for Cuban music (or dancing), this new musical will have you dancing in the aisles.

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Hadestown

Playing on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre

About: Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Why It's One of the Best: Following acclaimed runs off-Broadway, in Canada, and the UK, Hadestown finally made it to Broadway at swept awards season on its arrival. The Tony winning Best Musical of 2019 is still a hit of mythic proportions.

You'll Especially Love It: No musical on Broadway sounds quite like Hadestown. Mitchell spent over a decade crafting this musical, and it shows.

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Want more show recommendations? Check out what's coming in 2026/27!