Exclusive: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Alumni Strike Pose to Celebrate Milestone Run
Little Shop of Horrors is currently led by Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe.
On Sunday night, Little Shop of Horrors held a celebratory performance in honor of reaching a special milestone - matching the original 1982 Orpheum production's run of 2,210 performances, becoming the longest-running production in the musical's history. Alan Menken made a surprise appearance at curtain call, taking the stage to congratulate the company and celebrate Howard Ashman's enduring legacy.
Many Little Shop alumni were in attendance, including Liz Gillies, Jordan Fisher, Nicholas Christopher, Nikki M. James, Graham Phillips, Jeremy Kushnier, James Carpinello, and many more, as well as incoming Seymour T.R. Knight. An afterparty was held at ILA Penthouse, where Little Shop alum Ari Groover DJ'd and guests had the opportunity to create their own flower bouquets. Check out exclusive portraits of the special guests below!
Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight ("Grey's Anatomy", Stranger Things: The First Shadow) will join the three-time Best Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, alongside Tony Award nominee Hannah Cruz (Chess, Suffs) as Audrey, beginning Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
The musical's current stars, Ethan Slater (Wicked films, SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway) and Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe (Death Becomes Her, & Juliet), will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey on Sunday, October 25, 2026.
Photo Credit: Mikey Gulcicek
Morgan Ashley Bryant, Liz Gillies, Graham Phillips
Morgan Ashley Bryant, Christine Wanda, Savannah Lee Birdsong
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