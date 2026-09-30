Exclusive: First Look at Train's BEGIN AGAIN Musical at the Old Globe

Watch an exclusive first look at the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again, written and directed by John Carney, the new musical will feature music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train.

The new video features a first look at Emma Busse, Patrick Heusinger, Charlotte MacLeod, Kevin William Paul, Adrienne Walker, Nik Walker, and Casey Whyland in the new musical.

The musical features a book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy, with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, choreography by David Neumann, and directed by Lorin Latarro.

Performances run through October 11 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

The cast also features Matt Cusack, Logan Farine, John Krause, Kate Louissaint, Ana Marcu, Kelly McIntyre, Eric Shawn, and Erica Swindell.

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, Begin Again is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 08 Hrs 18 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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