Exclusive: First Look at Train's BEGIN AGAIN Musical at the Old Globe
The new video features a first look at Emma Busse, Patrick Heusinger, Charlotte MacLeod, Kevin William Paul, and more.
Watch an exclusive first look at the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again, written and directed by John Carney, the new musical will feature music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train.
The new video features a first look at Emma Busse, Patrick Heusinger, Charlotte MacLeod, Kevin William Paul, Adrienne Walker, Nik Walker, and Casey Whyland in the new musical.
The musical features a book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy, with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, choreography by David Neumann, and directed by Lorin Latarro.
Performances run through October 11 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.
The cast also features Matt Cusack, Logan Farine, John Krause, Kate Louissaint, Ana Marcu, Kelly McIntyre, Eric Shawn, and Erica Swindell.
In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, Begin Again is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over
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