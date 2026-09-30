Video: Mission: Possible! Meet the Stars Taking OPERATION MINCEMEAT on the Road

Operation Mincemeat is hitting the road! Following its success on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical is launching its North American tour, bringing its hilarious and heartfelt story to audiences across the country. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with two of the show's stars, Katie Kleiger and Jake Bentley Young, as they prepared to kick off the tour in Providence, Rhode Island.

For Kleiger, who takes on the role of Ewen Montagu, part of the show's magic lies in its ability to make audiences laugh one moment and cry the next.

"I think it's the combination of irreverence, because there is kind of this irreverence for comedy, for musicals, for history, and yet such a respect," she explained. "The jokes land. They're beyond side-splittingly funny. And then it hits home. It gets you. And all of a sudden you're like, 'Oh my God, I'm crying.' There are certain moments in this show that I could see a hundred times and I'm still tearing up. And I just think that that is the brilliance of the humor and the heart, the balance of the humor and the heart in this show."

For Young, who plays Charles Cholmondeley, the opportunity to bring the musical to cities across North America is particularly meaningful. As a first-time touring performer, he's fulfilling a dream years in the making.

"I'm so grateful we had this day off in Providence to just walk around yesterday and have my own little sweet walk to the theater and think about myself being like nine or ten dreaming of going on a national tour," he shared. "It's just one of those full circle moments. It's so cliché, but it's just this show I so firmly believe is the best that modern musical theater has to offer. And it's just so colorful and fun and hard and so rewarding. I could not be more excited."

Watch the full interview as the duo discusses stepping into their roles, preparing for life on the road, their must-have touring essentials, and why Operation Mincemeat continues to win over audiences!

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