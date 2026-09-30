From Tarot Cards to Sweet Treats: Backstage with MAYBE HAPPY ENDING’s Hannah Kevitt

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Hannah Kevitt who is playing the role of Claire in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Belasco Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

Hannah's other credits include Back to the Future (Broadway), Miss Saigon (Serenbe Playhouse), A Chorus Line (Heritage Theatre Festival), The King and I (Interlakes Theatre), and The Wolves (Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte).

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

First thing I do when I get to the theatre is pee. I have the tiniest bladder and since we have no intermission and no break, I have to make sure I pee a lot before the show.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

The last thing I do before I go onstage is say affirmations to myself. Things like “I release and destroy the need to be perfect.” And “I am as prepared as I need to be.”

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

I am loving a pre show banana at the moment. I know that’s a boring answer but I know it wont mess with my tummy and I love that. Sometimes when there’s a sweet treat in the office, one of our amazing stage managers will save me a piece for when I come offstage :)

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Sometimes when I need a little extra oomph before I go onstage, I’ll pull a tarot card and that’ll be my intention going into the show.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Pictures of my friends, my slippers from back to the future, riccolas, my oodie for my naps in between shows, and a baseball cap for when I’m in wig prep in between shows.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

I’m not in the wings very often in this show, but I love watching the beginning of the end scene. All of the cast is onstage at this point, and I get to just bask in the adventure we all went on together.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

When I was a standby, I got to participate in a really fun offstage moment during Then I Can Let You Go. The crew tries to make Dez smile and around Christmas time I got to be a star on top of the Christmas tree (which was a ladder with fabric on it). It was so Broadway to me.

About Maybe Happy Ending

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical is currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.