Matthew Morrison Will Return to JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost just announced that Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison will make a limited three-week encore engagement as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning smash hit musical Just in Time beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre. Two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Bobby Darin and Carrie St. Louis will play her final performance as Sandra Dee in Just in Time on Sunday, October 18. Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization.

watch as Jordan concludes his run by performing "The Curtain Falls".

This fall, Just in Time has added Thursday matinee performances. The current playing schedule for Just in Time is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, Thursday at 1pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose, but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles. He also starred in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater, and as “J.M Barrie” in the musical Finding Neverland. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. In addition to his Broadway tenure Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox’s musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011 and won The Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years. Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/Film, but most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney, Conor Fox, through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” Next up for Matthew is leading The Monster She Married, which premieres October 10th on Lifetime. Morrison has released four studio albums. His debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011 which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John. And most recently, “Where It All Began,” which is a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

Just in Time is the exhilarating new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits with a cast that currently includes Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Ariana Madix (“Love Island”), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Jaime Foord (Broadway debut), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), and Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical). Whitney Leavitt joins the company as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

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