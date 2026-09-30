Review Roundup: JERSEY BOYS Launches 20th Anniversary Tour

The Tony & Olivier Award-winning JERSEY BOYS has launched its 20th Anniversary tour. The new North American tour of JERSEY BOYS premiered at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY on September 8, and will continue to major markets throughout its first touring year including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Read the reviews here!

Leading the company as the legendary 'Four Seasons' are Coby Oram as 'Frankie Valli,' Peyton Schoenhofer as 'Bob Gaudio,' Harry Sperduto as 'Tommy DeVito,' Owen McCredie as 'Nick Massi,' and Andrew Martin Maguire as 'Frankie Valli, at certain performances.'

They are joined on tour by Alexis Aponte as 'Lorraine,' Sarah Coleman as 'Francine,' Ryan Hurley as 'Norm Waxman,' Sam Joseph as 'Hank Majewski,' Eliza Levy as 'Mary Delgado,' Nicholas Dion Reese as 'Barry Belson,' Andrew Sattler as 'Bob Crewe,' Grant Weathington as 'Joe Pesci,' and Jason Winfield as 'Gyp DeCarlo.' Sam Alan Johnson, Ryan Koch, and Lexie McEntire are Swings.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "December 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Catherine Burford, BroadwayWorld: The chemistry between the four leads is apparent from the balcony in the way back, and they are the cherry on top of the best touring production that I’ve reviewed at TPAC so far this year.

Linda Lowen, Syracuse.com: What makes this opening show for the 2026-2027 M&T Bank Broadway in Syracuse season particularly special is its longevity: this “Jersey Boys,” is the 20th anniversary tour. One of the original jukebox musicals, it was the first successful show to use a musical act’s preexisting songs to tell a true story of its rags-to-riches rise, and won the 2006 Tony for Best Musical.