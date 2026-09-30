What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: October 2026

It's closing time! One last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. Check out which shows are closing in October 2026 below and learn more about what's coming to Broadway in 2026/27, and the best shows on Broadway right now.

Closing Soon on Broadway

Becoming Hamlet (Off-Bway, 10/3/2026)

Presented by The Directors Company, Becoming Hamlet reimagines Shakespeare's masterpiece as a participatory theatrical experience in which the audience doesn't simply watch Hamlet—they become Hamlet. Adapted by Damon Horowitz and directed by Sybille Bruun, the production places audience members inside the play, inviting them to speak Hamlet's iconic lines and interact directly with a professional ensemble. Through guided participation and Shakespeare's original language, each performance is shaped by the voices, choices and responses of the audience gathered that evening.

The Invention of Love (Off-Bway, 10/3/2026)

The Invention of Love is a 1997 play by Tom Stoppard portraying the life of poet A. E. Housman, focusing specifically on his personal life and love for a college classmate. The play is written from the viewpoint of Housman dealing with his memories towards the end of his life and contains many classical allusions.

Truly, Howard Hughes (Off-Bway, 10/4/2026)

TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES is an unconventional love story following one of the 20th century's most fascinating figures: aviator, filmmaker, businessman, and recluse, Howard Robard Hughes, Jr.. The story unfolds as Hughes revisits his extraordinary life during his final moments, confronting the one thing his power and fortune could never secure, and leaves us with a haunting question: ...Wouldn't you, if you could?

Disruption (Off-Bway, 10/4/2026)

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

Les Enfants Terribles (Off-Bway, 10/4/2026)

Paul and Elisabeth, two emotionally-sheltered teenage siblings, seclude themselves in a spiritual fiction of their own creation. A fantasy organized by rules and rituals only children understand. As they vie for dominance, the “enfants” play cruel games amongst themselves and upon their adoring companions, Gerard and Agatha. Reality creeps in, fantasies spin out and the borders of their worlds collapse. Is tragedy inevitable? And divine?

Shelter Inn Place (Off-Bway, 10/4/2026)

When it rains, it pours. Hurricane Claudia, a Category 3 monster, is heading toward the Pelican Bay Bed and Breakfast. Frank Bennett, its hapless, high-strung hotel manager, is preparing to both evacuate the place and sell it. An unexpected series of arrivals upends his carefully laid plans. His suicidal father comes to "help" but is quietly plotting to end his own life. A famous female TV psychologist, fleeing a professional and personal crisis, holes up in the room off the lobby, seeking solitude. Frank's flamboyant ex-wife seeks refuge after discovering that the muscular young man she left Frank for has abandoned her. Their twenty-year-old son is desperately in love and must convince his fiancee that he "comes from a good home" by reuniting his divorced parents. With a mandatory shelter-in-place order in effect, all these ragtag characters, including Frank himself, are forced to confront emotional storms they have been avoiding. A lifelong people-pleaser, Frank has spent years putting everyone else's needs before his own. Now he finds himself confronting a question many members of the "sandwich generation" eventually face: when does he get his own turn? "Shelter Inn Place" comically explores the process of starting over, accepting family members for who they are, and finding happiness even when there's nowhere else to go.

The Apology Tour (Off-Bway, 10/5/2026)

Living legend, Broadway powerhouse and five-time Tony nominee September L. Davis begins her “Apology Tour”, a theatrical experience that begs the question: can an insufferable diva redeem herself and become a decent human being, at least enough to work again and possibly win awards? September L. Davis endured a difficult year featuring ongoing addiction issues, a messy public feud with the Tony-nominated “Schmigadoon” actress Ana Gasteyer, and an onstage accident resulting in a harrowing three-minute death. That accident is now the subject of an active attempted murder investigation in Canada. When asked to make a list of people who might want her dead, September’s list reached into the thousands. After years of avoidance, September finally faced the difficult question: “Is it me?” And so, “The Apology Tour” was born. A confessional musical retrospective that seeks redemption and forgiveness for past behavior, while also hopefully thwarting further murder attempts. And maybe help win some awards. But let’s be very clear — it’s predominantly about redemption and doing the work in a very public way. “The Apology Tour” invites celebrity guests, who September has wronged in the past, back for a night of apologies, memories and music. It’s an over-the-top love letter to all things Broadway, from stunt casting to cancel culture to the colorful personalities that make musical theater both joyful and, at times, challenging. In the end, it’s a sharp, absurd meditation on how we make amends and forgive in a cultural moment where neither seems to be trending

The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) (Off-Bway, 10/8/2026)

Meet Mary of Nazareth. She’s just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she’s been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She’s devoted her life to New York City’s neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O’Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she’ll find in that dumpster.

Big Feelings (Off-Bway, 10/9/2026)

It's Ms. Joy's last day teaching you in 1st Grade and she wants to tell you something that hurt her feelings. How do we spell feelings? When should we ask for forgiveness? Could you come up and draw it on the board? Don't worry, I know it can be tricky but you'll figure it all out soon enough, kids always do. Set inside a classroom, Big Feelings places audiences directly in the room with Ms. Joy for an intimate, audience-integrated experience.

IN HONOR OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT (Off-Bway, 10/10/2026)

Obie Award-winning actor, playwright, and director Roger Guenveur Smith presents an intimate one-man show honoring his friend and collaborator Jean-Michel Basquiat. Weaving personal stories and historical anecdotes with his improvisational performance style, Guenveur Smith explores the legacy of one of the most defining artists of the 20th century and his enduring impact.

After All These Years (Off-Bway, 10/10/2026)

AFTER ALL THESE YEARS is a hilarious, heartfelt, and deliciously unfiltered musical memoir of producer/songwriter Al Tapper packed with first loves, lost weekends, show-business dreams, political satire, romantic misadventures, and a few stories that probably should have stayed at the bar. Part concert, part comedy, and part affectionate roast, the musical celebration runs the gamut from Stephen Sondheim to Joey Buttafuoco—with stops along the way for Doris Day, Vladimir Putin, teenage lust, middle-aged regret, and the occasional dirty martini. With Al appearing on screen and a live company bringing his songs to life, AFTER ALL THESE YEARS proves that one man’s memories can be funny, touching, outrageous, and just inappropriate enough to deserve their own musical.

Lean-To (Off-Bway, 10/10/2026)

An overprepared hiker and a not-so-prepared couple are forced to share a rustic lean-to shelter in the woods. Bonding over Britney Spears, shared supplies, and the desire to escape city life for a weekend, these strangers experience a rare moment of authentic connection. But as they come together around the warmth of the campfire, a different type of kindling threatens to combust. Part comedy and part tender drama, Lean-To explores the human desire to connect and the shadow of loneliness that lurks within all of us.

Heathers: The Musical (Off-Bway, 10/11/2026)

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Off-Bway, 10/11/2026)

A spoof of the contests that pit children against children to determine who has the best command of their voluminous vocabulary. Among the competitors are the incumbent, Wentworth Miller III, and Grammarcy Park, who placed first in the Math Bee. Presiding over the test are four-time champion Rhona Janet and vice principal Douglas Panch.

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins (Off-Bway, 10/11/2026)

International sell-out, award-winning, cult-hit Garry Starr is back and he’s hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written, in the West-End. Mostly naked (but with flippers) Comic wunderkind Starr takes us on a literary adventure through the world’s most iconic works of fiction. From The Little Prince to Moby Dick and everything in between, nothing is safe from being lampooned with the utmost nincompoopery.

Lost In Del Valle (Off-Bway, 10/14/2026)

One-man theatrical hurricane Ned Van Zandt tells his tale of the drug-induced chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970’s – rubbing shoulders (and more) with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungeon, the wild parties in the LA music scene with his friend Chaka Khan, and the fluorescent glare of a Texas correctional facility. This genre-bending piece of dark comedy, directed by Amir Arison (The Blacklist, The Beast in Me), cannot be missed as Van Zandt takes you through his spiraling descent: sex, fame, addiction, and ultimately…redemption.

Degenerates (Off-Bway, 10/18/2026)

The boys are fucked. And they know it. In their own obscure corner of the internet, they offer each other proof that the game is rigged against men: it was over before it began, they will never be loved, better just to lay down and rot. When an unexpected relationship begins to form, the consequences of the boys’ fatalism are made painfully clear. Degenerates offers a telescopic, darkly funny view of one insular community, formed on the bedrock of shared and infinite miseries.

The Woman on the Edge (Off-Bway, 10/18/2026)

In the show, Elf presents a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) comedy about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf’s engagement, The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf.

Good Time Charlie (Off-Bway, 10/25/2026)

As a young man, Charlie dreamt of a life on the stage, but his parents thought dentistry sounded better, so he channeled his passion for culture into his nephew Ryan—a fellow theater-loving gay kid with Broadway ambitions. Spanning more than three decades, GOOD TIME CHARLIE is a multigenerational story of gay men growing up, falling in love, and cherishing the arts. Directed by Danny Sharron, this comedic, theatrical love letter celebrates the people who teach us how to dream.

How Shakespeare Saved My Life (Off-Bway, 10/18/2026)

Jacob Ming-Trent dares to rescue himself from the “slings and arrows” of his past. Born with a gift for poetry but rejected as unfit to play the part of the poet, Ming-Trent invites us to take a deep dive into the crevices of his youth. His search for home is relentless, and the results are by turns hilarious and tragic. Calling on the Bard and a host of genius rappers, half-crazed preachers, and soulful poets to throw him a lifeline, he takes us on a propulsive ride that reaffirms the power of language. It all adds up to one man’s attempt to reclaim his life, and through that journey we connect to the deeper parts of ourselves, and, ultimately, to each other.

Crazy Mama: A True Story of Love and Madness (Off-Bway, 10/18/2026)

Laced with humor, live music, and pathos, Linda Purl stars in this tour-de-force story of a young girl’s decades-long dream of saving her mother from the soul-crushing grip of mental illness. As Mama continues to be committed to mental institutions, convinced she’s working for the FBI, Daddy blurs his pain with Kentucky bourbon and teenage brother Spikey struggles with his faith. Sharon grows up shackled to her mother’s pain, but never loses hope that one day Mama will come home. A true story inspired by Sharon Scott Williams’ award-winning memoir, Crazy Mama is a poetic journey through the labyrinth of love, despair, and redemption, and is a testament to the steely resilience of the human heart and the enduring nature of hope.

Human Things (Off-Bway, 10/18/2026)

Greg and Margaret are on the rocks. More specifically - they are on an atoll in the South Pacific where Margaret is studying a dwindling population of migratory birds and Greg is doing... something. He's not quite sure what he's doing, actually. He's doing his best. When Bo and Darce arrive, stranded, having crashed their beloved Hula-Hoop into a nearby coral reef – they bring with them a storm that threatens to reshape the world in ways both big and small.

Night of January 16th (Off-Bway, 10/18/2026)

Night of January 16thradically reimagines Rand's courtroom thriller as a bold, heightened descent into a dark, purgatorial parallel reality. On the night of January 16th, financier Bjorn Faulkner falls from the penthouse of his own skyscraper, and Karen Andre, his former secretary, lover and closest confidante, is accused of his murder. But the question is not only whether Karen killed him. It is whether the depth of her love, loyalty and understanding makes her guilty, or makes her the only person capable of telling the truth about who Bjorn really was.

Kramer/Fauci (Off-Bway, 10/24/2026)

Internationally acclaimed director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!, White Noise) turns his eye to one of the most combustible conversations of the AIDS crisis: the 1993 televised clash between Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading AIDS researcher, and playwright-activist Larry Kramer. A confrontation charged with rage, urgency, and unexpected intimacy, it crystallized a turning point in the fight for care, treatment, and recognition. In this world premiere, Fish dramatizes their exchange as both history and provocation, a searing reminder of how art, activism, and public health collide on the most human terms. With Tony Award-winner Will Brill (Stereophonic) and Thomas Jay Ryan (Henry Fool).

Fish (Off-Bway, 10/25/2026)

2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother’s unresolved disappearance. When her mother’s outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far.

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library (Off-Bway, 10/25/2026)

1933 Berlin. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. When a young Gestapo officer arrests a philosophy graduate student, her interrogation will endanger them both. Inspired by the real life arrest of Hannah Arendt, Jenny Lyn Bader's thrilling and timely new play illuminates the struggle for human connection and perseverance in even the darkest of times.

UNCONDITIONAL (Off-Bway, 10/25/2026)

A TIME-TRAVELING GENRE-BENDING MUSICAL OF ONE QUEER FAMILY’S JOURNEY IN THE FACE OF UNIMAGINABLE LOSS Marm is one of two mothers. With onstage musicians encircling, she unthreads the memories that make a life in story and song. From a miraculous ultrasound to an impossible critical care unit, one dysfunctional, fucked-up, fantastic family faces their very worst and must learn how to go on living. UNCONDITIONAL is about dedication and loss, connection and community, a lemon tree and a big backyard.

The Fallen (Off-Bway, 10/25/2026)

The Fallen is a new Western drama about two broken families whose lives converge on the Colorado frontier. Joseph Adams is a Colorado farmer haunted by the family he left behind. Lily Nash is a fierce young woman struggling to find freedom from a home scarred by violence. When their paths cross, each is forced to confront the past and the family they can no longer run from. Bound by secrets and the choices of the past, they must find the courage to face what has torn them apart.

Penguin Goes to Flight School (Off-Bway, 10/25/2026)

PENGUINS CAN’T FLY. THIS ONE IS GOING TO TRY. It’s the first day of Flight School, where they teach birds to fly. Penguin has the soul of an eagle and one enormous dream: to live on the wind. There’s just one problem. Penguins can’t fly. The other birds may know that. Penguin refuses to believe it. With determination, friends of a feather, and a little help with the technical parts, Penguin discovers that sometimes the biggest dreams need more than wings. PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL is a funny, uplifting live musical for ages 2–7 about believing in what you want, finding friends who believe in you, and getting your dream off the ground.

Machine Learning (Off-Bway, 10/30/2026)

Two couples enter a program at a remote research facility, believing their interactions will help train humanoid companions in human intimacy. But as the experiment unfolds, they are forced to reckon with their patterns, secrets, and vulnerabilities. Machine Learning is a darkly funny and deeply human exploration of our search for connection in a time when we’re increasingly led to believe that technology can fix it all.

Sea Wall (Off-Bway, 10/30/2026)

Andrew Scott stars in Sea Wall, the play written for him by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, in a feature film directed by Peabody Award winner Tina Satter. Conceived as a motion picture about the creation of theater, the project will capture Scott’s performances and the complete life of the event—backstage, on stage, and in the house—with the audience at each performance serving as an essential character in a one-of-a-kind new feature film. The film will be captured throughout 19 performances at Studio Seaview this fall and will be released at a later date.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 04 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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