Bowen Yang to Join I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: A SANDERSON SISTER ACT

Oh, Mary! star and five-time Emmy Award nominee Bowen Yang will appear in Jay Armstrong Johnson's I Put A Spell On You: A Sanderson Sister Act returning to Manhattan's Webster Hall on Monday, October 12 for one night only to benefit the Ali Forney Center, the nation's leading full-service organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ youth experience homelessness.

This year's iteration will serve as the 11th year of the preeminent fundraiser which has raised more that $345,000 for the AFC and helped the AFC achieve the historic milestone of purchasing their first permanent shelter, Casa Cecilia, named in honor of the late transgender activist Cecilia Gentili. The shelter has since opened in Harlem.

Yang joins The Sanderson Sisters – Johnson, Allison Godleski, and Sydnie Roy – alongside previously announced cast members Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, Anania, Stacey Badgett Jr., Stephen Brower, Jonathan Burke, DeMarius R. Copes, Jules Geiss, Reese Havoc, Chance Hoover, Dava Huesca, Hanukah Lewinsky, Olivia Lux, Maddox Martin, Isabelle McCalla, Jimin Moon, Blaine Petrovia, Chelsea Piers, Kathryn Priest, Hannah Solow, Bethany Tesarck, Jeanna de Waal, Garnet Williams, and Teddy Wilson Jr. Attendees can also expect surprise guests, who will appear via video. Also returning are Stacey Badgett Jr., Maddox Martin, and Kathryn Priest.

A Sanderson Sister Act will subsequently be streamed in late October for a limited time, also benefiting the AFC. Details will be announced at a later date.

This year will feature choreography by Chip Abbott, Elias Alfau, Quincy Ellis, Cam Gradel, Dava Huesca, Michael McCrary, Arianne Meneses, Alex Mitchell, Justice Moore, Isaiah Silvia-Chandley, Sissa Strain, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Renell Taylor. Associate Choreographers include Kailin Brown, Taylor Daniels, Maria Desario, Kali Hightower, Dainique Jones, TJ Tapp, Dahlia Qumhiyeh, Leah Read, Mack Simmons, Ahren Victory, and assistant Kaylie Wood.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky

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