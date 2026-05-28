Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 28, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Wake up and catch up with yesterday's biggest Broadway stories! From what's next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre to Ana Gasteyer's surprising Tony nomination, we've got all the highlights you need to know. EVERY BRILLIANT THING broke house records this week, while the theater world celebrated everything from Brandon Uranowitz's full-circle RAGTIME moment to a sneak peek of SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Plus, discover the latest industry news, stunning photos, and exclusive interviews. Read on for everything you need to start your day!





The Front Page



What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre? The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.



Video: Ana Gasteyer Says a Tony Nomination Was the One Thing She 'Didn't Ever Expect' Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer chats more about the beauty of Schmigadoon!, her admiration for her castmates, and so much more.



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/24/26 - EVERY BRILLIANT THING Breaks House Record Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/24/2026.

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Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Stephi Wild

Wait in the Wings has just announced upcoming projects, including a deep-dive on the impact of AIDS theater (examining the legacy of Larry Kramer and the three plays that commented on the AIDS epidemic at its peak), an exploration of Eiko Ishioka’s costumes for Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, a detailing of the journey of Raggedy Ann The Musical (in collaboration with RARE Theatrical), and a long-anticipated documentary on the legendary Dance of the Vampires.. ( more... Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe took his final bow in the hit Broadway play Every Brilliant Thing on Sunday, wrapping up his 13-week run by breaking the house record for the highest-grossing week for a play at The Hudson Theatre.. ( more... Capital Repertory Theatre, Adirondack Theatre Festival, and New York Focus will present an industry reading of The Last American Newspaper at Open Jar Studios in NYC, starring Sebastian Arcelus and directed by Marcus Kyd.. ( more... Talent agency Arise Artists Agency has announced an expansion to New York. The agency, originally based in Los Angeles, has now launched an East Coast office, moving the company to a bi-coastal model. . ( more... The Authors Guild Foundation (AGF) will launch “Page to Stage”, an intimate salon series on bringing literary works and the figures behind them to the stage, today, May 27 with bestselling author Harlan Coben in conversation with playwright Mark Rosenblatt.. ( more... The Broadway Education Alliance and Music Theatre International are releasing The Camp Broadway Collection, an experiential learning program designed for summer camps and after-school programs.. ( more... St. Ann’s Warehouse’s 2025-26 season is culminating with The Donmar Warehouse’s production of The Maids, Jean Genet’s production about class struggle and blurred identity, in a new version written and directed by Kip Williams. Read the reviews!. ( more...

Review Roundup: Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser in David Haig's PRESSURE Film

by Josh Sharpe

Reviews are here for Pressure, the new film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. Find out what critics think in our review roundup.. (more...)

Review: OUR MOTHER'S DAUGHTERS, The Hen & Chickens Theatre

by Amber-Rae Stobbs

At the heart of every female friendship group, no matter the age group, is love and a joint effort to make sure you’re in each other's lives until you’re old and grey. Our Mother’s Daughters looks at the question of ‘is loving someone enough to look past their political views and belief systems?’, and wonders how complex being alive actually is. . (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Carian Lynée Parker

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

The set on a stage acts as a vessel for the entire show. To be able to design, create, and build a set requires years of training and education. A set designer needs to have a creative mindset and learn the vocabulary that goes into scenic design. Here are the five books every set design student should read at least once!. ( more... Wait in the Wings has just announced upcoming projects, including a deep-dive on the impact of AIDS theater (examining the legacy of Larry Kramer and the three plays that commented on the AIDS epidemic at its peak), an exploration of Eiko Ishioka’s costumes for Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, a detailing of the journey of Raggedy Ann The Musical (in collaboration with RARE Theatrical), and a long-anticipated documentary on the legendary Dance of the Vampires.. ( more... Ava DeMary and Tony Award nominee Jeanette Bayardelle will join the cast of Heathers The Musical next month. DeMary will play the role of Heather McNamara, and Bayardelle will play Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.. ( more... Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque has revealed that she was supposed to start rehearsals for CHESS on Broadway the day that the show announced its early closing. JoJo was set to take over the role of 'Florence Vassey' from Lea Michele.. ( more... A limited number of tickets for The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be available at a discounted rate of $495. Learn more about how to get discount tickets to the Tony Awards here!. ( more... The original cast of The Book of Mormon will reunite for a special performance at the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. . ( more... In a new profile, Cynthia Erivo has shed light on her experience in Wicked, including her friendship with Ariana Grande and whether she would ever return to the franchise.. ( more... The Off Broadway Alliance has announced the winners of the 15th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, including Mexodus, Cold War Choir Practice, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and more. Checkout the full list here!. ( more...

Isa Briones, Alex Brightman, Carrie Coon, & More Nominated for 2026 Astra TV Awards

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway alums Isa Briones, Alex Brightman, Carrie Coon, Daniel Radcliffe, and many more have received nominations at the 2026 Astra TV Awards. Take a look at the full list here.. (more...)

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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!