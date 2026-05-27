Tony Awards to Offer a Limited Number of Specially Discounted Tickets

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

A limited number of tickets for The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be available at a discounted rate of $495. The ticket request form will be open today, May 27, 2026 at Noon ET.

Tony Awards Productions will fulfill requests in the order in which they are received. Tickets are not guaranteed until confirmed. Guests will be notified over the coming days if we are able to accommodate their purchase request. If the purchase is approved, tickets will need to be picked up in person on Wednesday, June 3rd, Thursday, June 4th or Friday, June 5th between 4pm - 6pm in New York City (details will be provided upon confirmation). There will not be a will call at Radio City Music Hall on the night of the ceremony.

Enter to purchase tickets here: https://www.tonyawards.com/tonynight/tickets. Tickets are limited to four (4) tickets per purchase.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Prior to the broadcast, Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV beginning Sunday, June 7 at 6:35-8:00 PM, ET/3:35-5:00 PM, PT.

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is Chair and Jason Laks is President. At the American Theatre Wing, Ted Chapin is Interim Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.