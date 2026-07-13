 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Rehearse 'Skid Row' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Slater and Wolfe will join the hit revival as Seymour and Audrey, respectively.

By:

Betsy Wolfe has offered a sneak peek into rehearsals for her run in Little Shop of Horrors with Ethan Slater. In a new video, the pair belts out "Skid Row (Downtown)" ahead of their run in the hit Off-Broadway production.

Slater and Wolfe will join the hit revival as Seymour and Audrey, respectively, beginning Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Watch the new video of them preparing to join the cast below!

Little Shop of Horrors  is now in its seventh smash year at the Westside Theatre. Tickets are on sale now through January 23, 2028. 

The musical’s current stars, Jordan Fisher (Moulin Rouge, Hadestown, “To All The Boys”) and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey on  Sunday, July 19, 2026. Continuing in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder (HBO’s “The  Gilded Age,” Company) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll  Along) as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah  Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler  Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny  Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard  Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan  Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning  Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig  and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).  

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious  – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine  the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it  made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good.

Get Little Shop of Horrors Tickets From $51

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
More Hot Shows Discounts

Recommended For You
Show Info From $51