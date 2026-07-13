Video: Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Rehearse 'Skid Row' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Betsy Wolfe has offered a sneak peek into rehearsals for her run in Little Shop of Horrors with Ethan Slater. In a new video, the pair belts out "Skid Row (Downtown)" ahead of their run in the hit Off-Broadway production.

Slater and Wolfe will join the hit revival as Seymour and Audrey, respectively, beginning Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Watch the new video of them preparing to join the cast below!

Little Shop of Horrors is now in its seventh smash year at the Westside Theatre. Tickets are on sale now through January 23, 2028.

The musical’s current stars, Jordan Fisher (Moulin Rouge, Hadestown, “To All The Boys”) and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Continuing in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder (HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” Company) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good.