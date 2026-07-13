Video: Laurie Hernandez Takes Her Final Bow in & JULIET on Broadway





Laurie Hernandez, who made her Broadway debut in & JULIET, took her final bow with the company on Sunday. Watch a new video from her farewell, showing Hernandez dancing with her castmates during the encore of the show.

In March, Hernandez joined the cast in the featured dance role of ‘Charmion’ at the Sondheim Theatre. She was originally only scheduled to appear through June 14, extending into July.

Hernandez was part of the US Women’s Gymnastics team dubbed the “Final Five” at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal with the team and individually winning a silver medal on the Balance Beam. Since then, Hernandez has written two books, received a Sports Emmy Award for her 2024 Summer Olympics commentary, and won Season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

& JULIET is described as a hit Broadway musical created by the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek and pop music's number one hitmaker. The show has drawn audiences since its Broadway opening.

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