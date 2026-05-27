Video: TWO STRANGERS Releases 'If I Believed' Music Video
The Tony Award-nominated musical is now running at the Longacre Theatre.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has released the official music video for “If I Believed” from their original Broadway cast recording. Performed by Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, the music video was filmed at Edge in New York City. The musical features music and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.
Now running at the Longacre Theatre, Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed), complete the company as standbys.
The Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Broadway cast album is available for streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) received eight 2026 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Jim Barne & Kit Buchan), Best Original Score (Jim Barne & Kit Buchan), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Soutra Gilmour), Best Direction of a Musical (Tim Jackson), and Best Orchestrations (Lux Pyramid), as well as nominations for the two stars Sam Tutty (Best Leading Actor in a Musical) and Christiani Pitts (Best Leading Actress in a Musical).
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