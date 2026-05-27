My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Video: TWO STRANGERS Releases 'If I Believed' Music Video

The Tony Award-nominated musical is now running at the Longacre Theatre.

By:



Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has released the official music video for “If I Believed” from their original Broadway cast recording. Performed by Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, the music video was filmed at Edge in New York City. The musical features music and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

Now running at the Longacre Theatre, Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie), Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical), and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed), complete the company as standbys.    

The Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Broadway cast album is available for streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) received eight 2026 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Jim Barne & Kit Buchan), Best Original Score (Jim Barne & Kit Buchan), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Soutra Gilmour), Best Direction of a Musical (Tim Jackson), and Best Orchestrations (Lux Pyramid), as well as nominations for the two stars Sam Tutty (Best Leading Actor in a Musical) and Christiani Pitts (Best Leading Actress in a Musical).


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best New Play - Top 3
1. Liberation
28.6% of votes
2. Giant
16.5% of votes
3. Dog Day Afternoon
15.3% of votes

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) Skyline Magnet
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) Skyline Magnet
Buy a Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) Map Magnet
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) Map Magnet

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Buy Tickets
Hot Show
Buy Tickets
Hot Show
Tickets From $101

Recommended For You