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Video: Ana Gasteyer Says a Tony Nomination Was the One Thing She 'Didn't Ever Expect'

Ana Gasteyer is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

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Did you know that Ana Gasteyer has starred in six Broadway shows? This season, she's bringing her very special brand of comedy to the Nederlander Theatre stage eight times a week in the most nominated show of the season, Schmigadoon!.

"[Being here] means so much to me. I've been at this for 25 years. I wear a lot of wigs and lot of glasses and I play a lot of comedy people, but it means everything to me," she told BroadwayWorld. "I'm a musical theater person! It's like what you dream of. I don't have words."

Watch in this video as Ana chats more about the beauty of Schmigadoon!, her admiration for her castmates, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Top 3
1. Ali Louis Bourzgui - The Lost Boys, A New Musical
18.7% of votes
2. Bryce Pinkham - Chess
10% of votes
3. Ben Levi Ross - Ragtime
6.8% of votes

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