Photos: Brendan Fraser, Andrew Scott, & More Attend PRESSURE New York Premiere

On Tuesday, May 26th, Focus Features hosted the New York Premiere of Pressure, the film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. Held at the AMC Lincoln Square, the celebration continued with an afterparty at the Rainbow Room in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Check out photos below.

Attendees included director/co-writer Anthony Maras, co-writer David Haig, stars Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, and Damian Lewis. Additional special guests and notable attendees included Dwight Eisenhower’s great granddaughter Adriana Echavarria, actors Adrian Martinez, Ariana DeBose, Susan Lucci, David Costabile, NFL Host Boomer Esiason, Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist, and more.

The film is set in the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, with General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg preparing for this significant event in military history. Fraser plays Eisenhower, with Scott as Stagg, a meteorologist who counsels the Army general on the timing of the D-Day Invasion in 1944, which is in danger of being disrupted due to severe weather patterns.

The movie also stars Kerry Condon as Captain Kay Summersby, the chauffeur and personal secretary to Dwight D. Eisenhower, Damian Lewis as British Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery, and Chris Messina as Colonel Irving P. Krick. It will be released in theaters on May 29th from Focus Features.

Pressure is directed by Anthony Maras from a screenplay he co-wrote with Haig. The stage version of Pressure made its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2014, with writer David Haig as Stagg. Following a successful UK Tour, the play transferred to the West End in 2018. Kevin Doyle of Downton Abbey starred in the 2023 North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix