EVERY BRILLIANT THING Sets New House Record for a Play in Daniel Radcliffe's Final Week

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe took his final bow in the hit Broadway play Every Brilliant Thing on Sunday, wrapping up his 13-week run in the Tony-nominated production by breaking the house record for the highest-grossing week for a play at The Hudson Theatre. The production’s gross earnings of $2,296,473 for the week ending Sunday, May 24, 2026, also secured its #1 spot on the Broadway Box Office chart for the second consecutive week. This marks a second active record at the Hudson Theatre held by a show starring Radcliffe, with Merrily We Roll Along being the venue’s highest-grossing musical ever.

Every Brilliant Thing has remained one of the top-selling plays on Broadway since beginning previews on Saturday, February 21 – all the while, maintaining multiple methods for audiences to access $45 tickets to every performance of the show, available daily through in-person rush at the Hudson Theatre Box Office, digital rush by TodayTix, and digital lottery by LuckySeat. Earlier this month, the play’s producers Second Half Productions, Seaview, and Gavin Kalin Productions announced the production had recouped its Broadway capitalization of $5.75 million, and will launch a national tour from Seattle, Washington, in 2027.

Every Brilliant Thing has extended its limited Broadway engagement three times due to popular demand, with Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mariska Hargitay making her Broadway debut in the solo play last night, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, for a six-week run through Sunday, July 5, 2026. Six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross will also make her Broadway debut when she steps into the role beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2026, running through Sunday, August 9, 2026.