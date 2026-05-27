THE BOOK OF MORMON Original Cast to Perform at the 79th Annual Tony Awards

The original cast of The Book of Mormon will reunite for a special performance at the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Book of Mormon entire original cast, including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and Rory O’Malley and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, will take the stage to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. The performance will be introduced by Tony Award winners Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez.

Broadway’s biggest night will also feature performances from The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. Additional performances will be announced in the coming week.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

Prior to the broadcast, Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – a global leader in free streaming television – beginning Sunday, June 7 at 6:35-8:00 PM, ET/3:35-5:00 PM, PT. The two stage-and-screen icons will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.